Dillon Brooks Breaks Bone, Suns' Return Timeline Unclear

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns' struggles to get their unit fully healthy will continue into the future.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Suns forward Dillon Brooks sustained a broken left hand and is set to miss the foreseeable future:

"Phoenix Suns guard Dillon Brooks has sustained a broken left hand and will be sidelined, sources tell ESPN. Doctors will meet to determine a timetable. Brooks is a key part to the playoff-contending Suns, averaging 21+ points and 3+ rebounds this season. Difficult injury blow."

Brooks left tonight's double overtime win over the Orlando Magic in the first quarter with what was initially reported as a left thumb injury. He was ruled out after halftime with a hand injury and Suns coach Jordan Ott didn't have an update after action.

The news comes hours after the Suns had previously ruled out star Devin Booker for the next week's worth of games.

"We talked about it yesterday as a group, and then we talked about it halftime. We can't feel sorry for ourselves. No one's going to feel sorry for ourselves," Suns coach Jordan Ott said on the injuries.

"They [other teams] surely aren't going to. They're trying to go out and win the game just like we are. No one cares. No one cares, and the only group that can help us when you're stranded is our group. So we just got to find the solution. I thought tonight, especially that third quarter initially, that really allowed us to get that gap that we needed all those points at the end."

The Suns have struggled to stay healthy all season, though Brooks has been a major (and consistent) piece for Phoenix to rely on in the midst of their health issues.

Brooks, acquired via trade from the Houston Rockets this past summer, has adopted the "villain" role quite well in the desert. He's transformed himself into a spark plug for the Suns on the court and in the huddle.

His 21 points is a career high in scoring, but his mentality is what truly has pushed Phoenix forward.

"I never wanna see anybody get injured, especially breaking anything. But that's my guy. Gonna keep his spirits high. He's needed out there, we missed him out there," Jalen Green said after the game. "Hopefully I'll talk to him after i get out of here and see where his head's at."