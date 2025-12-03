Devin Booker Injury Update: Suns Avoid Major Setback

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are set to be without star guard Devin Booker for their next few games.

According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, the organization will re-evaluate Booker's groin injury in a week after he left Monday's action against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter.

From Charania on X:

"Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has sustained a right groin strain and will be re-evaluated in one week, sources tell ESPN. Best case for Booker and the Suns, who are a surprise 13-9 and in the West playoff picture so far this season."

This has also been officially confirmed by the Suns themselves after Charania's report emerged.

This is great news for Phoenix, who sees their top player avoid a major injury after mysteriously disappearing from the team's bench on Monday.

"I think it was on the finish on (Lakers center) [Jaxson] Hayes he went chest-to-chest and he finished," Suns coach Jordan Ott said after the game in Los Angeles (h/t ESPN).

"He fell and I don't think it was [felt] right away, but he mentioned it might've just been a couple plays after, and you could obviously see him trying to stretch it at that point. We kind of know where these things hit. We'll take a look tomorrow, [and know] more after that."

Booker was the only Suns player to have played and started in all 14 games for the Suns prior to his departure. That will now change.

Phoenix is currently set to finish a three-game road trip within the next week with stops in Houston (Friday), Minnesota (Monday) and Oklahoma City (Wednesday).

Booker temporarily departs the lineup averaging 25 points per game on 45.7% shooting from the field with 4.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

Collin Gillespie is expected to fully own starting point guard duties while Booker is out. Gillespie poured in a season-high 28 points in Monday's win over Los Angeles.

"His fearlessness to shoot and then his movement. I thought tonight he got some off of movement and then it creates some closeouts," Ott said of Gillespie's performance.

Jordan Goodwin is also a strong option to get hefty minutes while the recently signed Jamaree Bouyea has flashed in the few moments we've seen from him, too.

Still, the Suns - who are currently down Jalen Green for the foreseeable future as well - will miss Booker.

However, his injury update was about as positive as Suns fans could have hoped.

