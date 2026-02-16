Devin Booker’s One-Word Answer Reveals How He Sees Himself Among Stars

The Phoenix Suns welcome back star guard Devin Booker from a tremendous All-Star weekend, where the all-time Suns' leading scorer narrowly missed the three-point champion crown while successfully winning the league's new All-Star Game format with Team Stars.

Booker was alongside numerous star players during his time on the court over the weekend. In Phoenix, he's the undoubted No. 1 player — but what about when he's surrounded by some of the best the NBA has to offer?

"Yeah," answered Booker when asked if he thinks he's still the best player when on the court with fellow superstars.

That's not a shocking answer, and if you asked every player that same question, you'd get similar responses.

Booker, voted into his fifth appearance in the All-Star Game by coaches after missing the fan vote, knows he's not actually the best player with other names such as LeBron James and Nikola Jokic among others running the court with him.

However, that's exactly the mentality Suns fans would hope Booker would have.

READ: Recapping Devin Booker's All-Star Weekend

Booker, despite the presence of fellow co-stars such as Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Chris Paul in past iterations, has always been the face of the franchise since first arriving back in 2015.

That mentality has produced results on the court for Phoenix and Booker personally while also drawing praise from others around the league, too.

Even if Booker was considered the "old head" on a younger All-Star team.

"I don't even think he's 30 yet. So for him to be considered the 'old head' is funny," said Pistons big and All-Star teammate Jalen Duren (h/t Duane Rankin).

Detroit coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who coached Booker during All-Star weekend, also offered some strong praise:

"He was huge for us. I think he came out and he set the tone. I talked to him about what his objectives were and he was like, 'I'm here.' He wanted to go out. He wanted to play minutes and he wanted to compete. I think he was great in his leadership role with our guys and getting everybody to go out and compete as hard as he did. He took different defensive challenges, so you could tell that he was ready to go."

Booker now returns to Phoenix to ramp up the final stretch of the NBA season. He and the Suns will be back in action on Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs.

