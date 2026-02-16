Recapping Suns Star Devin Booker’s All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star weekend is officially complete, and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was a busy man.

Booker was a participant (and nearly winner) of the NBA three-point contest on Saturday, falling victim to Dame Time after Damian Lillard narrowly edged the Suns' guard for the crown.

Sunday featured Booker's participation on the USA "Star" team, going 1-1 in their opening round of play against other USA team "Stripes" and Team World for All-Star Game festivities under its new three-team format.

Featuring in the championship game, Booker and the rest of his Star squad demolished NBA elders such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant and more to bring home the title:

Game 1: Stars Snag Overtime Win vs World

Booker poured in five points on 2-5 shooting to pair with one rebound and four assists for their overtime win over Team World. From air-balling a three-point shot to dapping up former President Barack Obama, it was quite the Sunday for Booker.

The game was initially tied at 32-32 after the opening 12 minutes thanks to a key assist from Booker with ten seconds left.

Game 2: Stripes Get The Best of Stars in Game-Winning Shot

After staying on to compete in Game 2 of Sunday's festivities, Booker poured in two points on 1-3 shooting to pair with five rebounds and two assists in the loss.

Team Stripes won 42-40 on a buzzer-beater from De'Aaron Fox after Anthony Edwards hit a go-ahead three with 19 seconds remaining in their game.

Game 3: Stars Dominate Stripes for Title

Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team USA Stars guard Devin Booker (1) of the Phoenix Suns controls the ball against Team USA Stripes forward Kawhi Leonard (2) of the LA Clippers in the championship game during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After Stripes downed Team World to advance to the championship, Booker and co. got an opportunity to right their previous wrongs from Game 2.

The young-guns of Team Star got off to a hot start, leading 26-9 halfway through the period thanks to nine points from Tyrese Maxey.

Booker ultimately pitched in five points, three rebounds and two assists in the dominating 43-21 win to bring home the title.

Suns Supporting Booker

Booker, making his fifth NBA All-Star selection, had garnered plenty of praise ahead of this weekend from Suns coach Jordan Ott:

"I'm also excited that Book is going to the All Star game and he gets to be there, and he gets to enjoy it. He deserves to be there. He gets to take it in a little bit. So only so many guys get to go," Ott said.

"And what he does for us on a night to night basis, he can be proud of where we're headed, and he's the straw that stirs it all. So that piece is good, and we're going to see him on that stage and be there to support him."

Booker and the Suns are back in action on Thursday, Feb. 19 against the San Antonio Spurs.

