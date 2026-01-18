Devin Booker Sparks Massive Boost for Suns’ Starting Lineup vs Knicks

The Phoenix Suns' starting lineup gets a much-needed boost tonight.

With the New York Knicks playing host to Phoenix at Madison Square Garden, Devin Booker — originally questionable all the way down to becoming a game-time decision — is available to play, making a return from a sprained left ankle injury.

The Suns, losers of their last two outings, hope to get back on track with the following first five at one of basketball's must beloved venues:

Suns Reveal Starters vs Knicks

Nov 21, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott (left) with guard Devin Booker (1) against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half of an NBA Cup game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Devin Booker

Collin Gillespie

Royce O'Neale

Dillon Brooks

Mark Williams

"Seems to be in a good place," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Booker ahead of action in New York. "He loves to play here, so he'll test it out pregame."

Booker gets the green light while Knicks players in Jalen Brunson (ankle) and Josh Hard (ankle) are ruled out.

For Booker, he returns to a place he hasn't been shy about coveting previously.

“It’s something you’ve got to experience for yourself,” Booker said of playing at Madison Square Garden.

“For anybody who has never been here, most people feel it’s just a magical place upon arrival and not just because of sports. Entertainment. It’s been a hub for longest.”

Phoenix, in their previous game without Booker, led by as much as 16 against the Detroit Pistons before fumbling what was ultimately a 108-105 loss, one that was physical and ultimately questioned in terms of foul calls.

"I looked up and their first foul was like 2 minutes left in the 4th quarter. We'll have to take a look," Ott said following the loss (h/t Duane Rankin).

"I know how hard we play and how hard they play and I know the stats. I know the stats where they've been all season. We don't any excuses. We play these guys again soon. It's going to be the same dogfight and that's where we'll get better. We'll keep continuing to get better."

Grayson Allen stepped up and scored 33 points in Booker's absence.

The Suns are 24-17 this season while the Knicks are 25-16.

Phoenix previously got the best out of New York in their first meeting just over a week ago back at Mortgage Matchup Center in a thrilling 112-107 win that came down to the wire.

ESPN's analytics gives the Suns just a 34.8% chance to beat the Knicks back at The Garden.

