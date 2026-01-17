Devin Booker’s Game-Time Decision Finalized for Suns vs Knicks

The Phoenix Suns will have Devin Booker available for tonight's matchup against the New York Knicks.

Booker was considered a true game-time decision with the left ankle sprain before he received the green light.

"Seems to be in a good place," Suns coach Jordan Ott said ahead of action in New York. "He loves to play here, so he'll test it out pregame."

Booker was initially marked as questionable entering today. This past week, he missed Phoenix's loss against Detroit on Thursday after initially suffering the injury against Miami on Tuesday.

"As soon as he was ready, we could put him in. You could tell after some of his shots when he landed he wasn't feeling great," Ott previously said after dubbing Booker a warrior for returning in the fourth quarter of their eventual road loss against the Heat.

"Just his toughness. That's what this team is about. We follow our leader. He's our leader. On the road, he did everything he could to put us in position to try to win the game."

According to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin, Booker was present at Phoenix's team shootaround this morning.

Jalen Green (hamstring) and Jamaree Bouyea (concussion) are out for the Suns. Meanwhile, New York is down Jalen Brunson (ankle) and Josh Hard (ankle) ahead of tonight.

Opening tip is slated for just past 5:30 PM MST at Madison Square Garden.

More on Devin Booker's Injury

Jan 11, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The swelling is there. Think he's been through this before. He's able to return as quick as possible. If he could go, he could, especially being here in Michigan. We're going to try to get it next game," Ott added on Booker's injury earlier this week.

Phoenix is 0-2 in their last two games, having dropped consecutive outings for the first time in a month. However, the Suns have climbed their way to a 24-17 record thus far.

This isn't the first time Booker's been injured this year, as a groin injury also hampered him for three games in early December.

"Talking to him a little bit, day-by-day, he's feeling better," Suns forward Royce O'Neale said of Booker (h/t Duane Rankin). "Who wouldn't want to play in The Garden? Knowing him and his competitive spirit, he's going to do whatever it takes to play, but it's just being smart with it."

Madison Square Garden has been a favorite spot of Booker's in the past.

“It’s something you’ve got to experience for yourself,” Booker said previously. “For anybody who has never been here, most people feel it’s just a magical place upon arrival and not just because of sports. Entertainment. It’s been a hub for longest.”

Now, the Suns will be tasked as road warriors once again in one of basketball's most storied venues.