Dillon Brooks Apologized to Suns' Teammates for Arrest

The Phoenix Suns were adamant Dillon Brooks' arrest on Friday morning wouldn't distract nor deter them ahead of their battle against the New Orleans Pelicans. After narrowly defeating New Orleans, that was ultimately true.

"This is the NBA. I mean, there's a lot of these nights," Suns coach Jordan Ott said ahead of game-time on Brooks' arrest, refusing to address it after Phoenix put out a team statement earlier in the day.

"... Our focus will be in the right place. I'm sure of that."

Brooks was arrested in the early hours of Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence in Scottsdale, though he was later released without being charged.

“We are aware of the situation involving Dillon Brooks and are gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time," said the team in their official statement.

Brooks, according to Collin Gillespie, apologized to the team.

“We woke up to it this morning and I just hate to see it for him. He’s a human. We’re all humans. We’re not above anybody else, and we all make mistakes. He knows that. He owned it, apologized to the team, but we have his back," Gillespie said post-game (h/t Hayden Ciley).

"Human being makes mistakes, we all make mistakes. Learn from it, but he's just in the public eye much more than any other regular human being. That stuff goes on every day and you just don't hear about it from other people because it's not Dillon Brooks per se. It doesn't make it right, we're just happy he's okay and nobody else was hurt. He'll learn from it, he's a grown man. Obviously an adult. We're just happy that he's okay and everybody else is fine."

According to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, the suspicion of driving under the influence was for marijuana.

"From a source - Dillon Brooks was arrested on suspicion of DUI last night after the game. It was not alcohol related but am told it was marijuana. He was released without being charged. Brooks was asked to blow into a portable breathalyzer and blew a 0 showing no alcohol in his system. Marijuana like alcohol does make you impaired and affects your fine motor functions and ability to operate a motor vehicle."

Brooks is currently out of action for Phoenix due to a fractured hand. After last playing on Feb. 21, he was given a 4-6 week timetable for recovery and reevaluation.