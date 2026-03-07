Suns Coach Speaks on Dillon Brooks Incident

PHOENIX — It's been nearly 12 hours since news broke of Dillon Brooks' early-morning arrest in Scottsdale, and Phoenix Suns coach Jordan Ott began his pre-game press conference against the New Orleans Pelicans by addressing it:

"I know you're gonna have questions about the Dillon event last night. That's why we sent out the statement. We're going to continue to refer to the statement. My focus here is on the back to back. We obviously didn't play great last night. All of our energy and focus is going to be moving forward and trying to win tonight," Ott said pre-game.

Ott is referring to Phoenix's statement sent earlier today after Brooks was arrested in Scottsdale in the early hours of Friday morning for suspicion of driving under the influence.

“We are aware of the situation involving Dillon Brooks and are gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time," said the team.

More from Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro on what transpired late last night/early this morning:

"From a source - Dillon Brooks was arrested on suspicion of DUI last night after the game. It was not alcohol related but am told it was marijuana. He was released without being charged. Brooks was asked to blow into a portable breathalyzer and blew a 0 showing no alcohol in his system. Marijuana like alcohol does make you impaired and affects your fine motor functions and ability to operate a motor vehicle."

Later in the day, Brooks posted videos on his Instagram story of him shooting at the team's practice facility.

Brooks is out of action due to a hand fracture that's set to see him miss anywhere between 4-6 weeks.

Ott, when asked about keeping his team focus amid the noise currently, says the Suns are simply focused on what's ahead:

"This is the NBA. I mean, there's a lot of these nights. I think our play last night, we know we can do better. So this is a competitive team that's been really good of late," Ott said, choosing to shift the focus towards New Orleans.

"Obviously, a big part of that, they're healthy. So they're healthy. They have a lot of talent. We know the challenge ahead with these guys. We played them in some close games there after Christmas. So our focus will be in the right place. I'm sure of that."

The Suns face the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 PM PST at Mortgage Matchup Center.