Dillon Brooks Ruled Out of Suns vs Magic With Injury

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks is now officially ruled out of action at Mortgage Matchup Center with a left hand injury.

Brooks left late in the first quarter against the Orlando Magic with what first appeared to be thumb injury according to the team's broadcast. Orlando led Phoenix 25-21 at the end of the first.

He was later ruled out by the Suns just after the third quarter began.

Brooks is averaging a career high 21.1 points per game this season and has emerged as a key part of Phoenix's resurge as an aggressively physical team on both ends of the floor.

The Suns, with Devin Booker out, will miss Brooks' scoring presence to pair with Jalen Green on the court. He left action with five points and three rebounds.

Feb 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard/forward Dillon Brooks (3) reacts to a call in the second half of the game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Brooks was suspended in Phoenix's All-Star break return against the San Antonio Spurs thanks to his accumulation of technical fouls.

The Suns, without Brooks on the court, were clearly overmatched as Phoenix was missing their spark plug both in the huddle and in the locker room.

Suns coach Jordan Ott emphasized pre-game Phoenix's need to return to their aggressive and physical brand of basketball with Brooks back in the lineup:

"The last handful of games, I don't think we've been there, some of that's going into the break. San Antonio's unique roster build of type of athletes that those guys are, defensively, they come right to your chest. That's kind of how the game is moving," he said to reporters pre-game.

"The ball handler gets the advantage, and he's allowed to get the advantage. You got to withstand it and it's one-on-one, a lot of times it's right through your chest. Tonight, that's the same challenge. These guys are physical drivers. We know they want to get into the paint, they want to get to the rim. That's their advantage. We got to withstand that first bump as much as we want to support you.

"A lot of times that does come down to one-on-one. So, we try to pick them up a little bit higher. That's what we do. Our pickup points will be extended, trying to apply pressure where we can, but knowing they're coming to your chest. Van Carroll is one of the most physical drivers they have in the league, we got to do our best to withstand that initial bump and not foul."