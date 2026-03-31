Dillon Brooks Return Highlights Suns vs Magic Injury Report

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have made it official - Dillon Brooks will be back tonight against the Orlando Magic.

Brooks is no longer listed on the initial injury report for tonight's matchup after missing the last 18 games with a fractured left hand.

The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin reported last night that Brooks would be returning against Orlando.

Mark Williams (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction), Haywood Highsmith (right knee injury management) and Amir Coffey (left ankle sprain) all remain out for the Suns (42-33), who are coming off a 131-105 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies yesterday.

Grayson Allen is also no longer on the report after missing the win over Memphis with left knee injury management.

The Magic (39-35), who are 3-7 over their last 10 games, have a couple notable names on their injury report.

Franz Wagner (left high ankle sprain injury management), Anthony Black (left lateral abdominal strain) and Jonathan Isaac (left ankle sprain) are all out tonight for Orlando.

Suns Looking Forward to Dillon Brooks' Return

After finally stringing together consecutive wins the last two games, the Suns got even more good news with Brooks' return tonight as they look to build momentum ahead of the postseason with only seven games remaining.

Brooks is second on the team in points per game (20.9), but has only played seven minutes total since the All-Star break (20 games) after he was suspended for Phoenix's first game back then broke his hand in the first quarter of the Suns' 113-110 victory over the Magic on Feb. 21.

“I’m excited for him. I always say he’s one of the hardest workers I’ve been around. I know it kills him not to be on the floor. We’re looking forward to tomorrow," Devin Booker said of Brooks' return after last night's win over Memphis (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

The Suns have been plagued by injuries all season long, which has resulted in Brooks, Booker and Jalen Green only sharing the court for 41 minutes total this season.

Phoenix has also yet to run a starting lineup of Booker, Green, Brooks, Royce O'Neale and Williams, which is likely what it has envisioned using as its main starting group.

"He's super ready," Green said of Brooks returning (via Rankin). "No one ever plans to miss games like that. Even him just getting back in the gym after the injury, still putting the work in with one hand. It’s crazy to see. I’m excited for him to get back out there."

Williams also seems close to a return after participating in two five-on-five games in practice alongside Brooks, so the Suns seem hopeful both could be back by the end of their current four-game road trip.

Tonight's game against Orlando will have an earlier tip-off shortly after 4:00 p.m. MST.