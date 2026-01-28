NBA Wipes Away Latest Dillon Brooks Technical Foul

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks is nearing suspension for the amount of technical fouls he's accumulated over the course of the 2025-26 season, though one was quickly taken off the tally after just receiving it last night.

Brooks' technical foul from Tuesday night's win over the Brooklyn Nets was rescinded, according to the NBA.

Dillon Brooks’ (PHX) technical foul at 0:27 in the 2nd quarter on 1/27/26 (vs. BKN) has been rescinded upon league office review. — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) January 28, 2026

That would have been Brooks' 15th technical foul, though his number is reduced to 14 — which still leads the NBA.

Brooks, who has never been shy about becoming a nuisance on the court, has seemingly (and quickly) emerged as a target for officials this season.

"The line is getting really thin," Suns guard Grayson Allen said (h/t Duane Rankin). "I feel like Dillon gets unlucky going for a ball. Hit below the belt and we go to a monitor."

Brooks will be suspended after accruing his 16th technical foul and will then be suspended for every two he picks up after. The count will reset for the postseason.

Brooks was involved in a late scuffle that broke out against the Nets, one that could have easily saw him ejected — though Suns coach Jordan Ott praised his composure.

"We need him out there. He knows it. I think to his credit tonight, like that stuff happened in the first half. He had a chance to then do something else there [in the second half] right there at the end, he's right in the middle of it, because it's a loose ball. It's a loose ball that we're diving on the floor. You see your teammates there, we have multiple guys on the floor to get it. He held his composure, and that's not easy to do," Ott said after the game.

"We know he gets to that edge for the benefit of our group so many times. So I actually turned it into a positive tonight. He easily could have overstepped after that. He found a way to pick himself back up off the floor after all that happened, staying tonight's game. We know what's coming, and we got to try to do our best not to let it happen."

Especially with notable stars such as Jalen Green and Devin Booker out, the Suns will need Brooks to not only keep producing in the box score, but also mantaining his availability.

Ott sounded off against the officials after last night's scrum — you can read more about that here .

