Rockets Suffer Sudden Blow Ahead of Suns Matchup

The Houston Rockets won't have Alperen Sengun available against the Phoenix Suns tonight. He was a late add to the injury report due to illness.

Out for the Suns is the duo of Jalen Green and Devin Booker while the Rockets are still down Fred VanVleet (ACL repair), Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle surgery) and Tari Eason (right oblique strain).

Opening tip is slated for 6:00 PM MST at Toyota Center in Houston.

Sengun is playing at an All-NBA level right now on a stacked Rockets team that is 14-5, one of those wins coming recently in Phoenix without Kevin Durant in their lineup.

Sengun is averaging 23.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per night to pair with one block and 1.3 steals.

He's second in scoring to Durant's 25 points per game in Houston while his assists and blocks paces a Rockets squad that's won their last nine-of-eleven.

“Alpi is such a unique talent,” Durant told The Athletic earlier in the year.

“I’ve never had the chance to play next to a big who can dominate in the post the way he does. It’s something you don’t see too often in our game these days, but he’s got so much more to his game.”

Sengun has quickly climbed the NBA ranks at his position, and to Durant's point, not many can do what Sengun does on a nightly basis.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka offered this on the partnership:

“We know teams are going to go after Kevin quite a bit. Alpi in the pocket is a great decision-maker and scorer. We invite the double-teams and let Alpi play with the numbers behind it. It’s a good thing for us. Alpi gets doubled in the post; KD gets doubled on the perimeter. It opens up shots for everyone else. The chemistry between those guys is really growing.”

The Suns catch a big break ahead of tonight, as they won't be forced to see how good that chemistry works on the road.

Spacing has been big for both sides of the floor under first-year Suns coach Jordan Ott, which is something the Rockets have thrived on with the connection.

“KD is one of the best players to ever touch a basketball. He opens so much space for us,” Sengun said.

“I’ve never played with so much space in my life. I feel like it’s been easy playing with him.”

