Initial Suns vs Hawks Injury Report Revealed

PHOENIX -- For the second-straight game, the Phoenix Suns have a clean injury report for tomorrow's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

The only Suns (27-17) player on the report is Jordan Goodwin, who is listed as available for a jaw sprain (wearing a mask).

Jalen Green is off the report for the second-consecutive game after making his return in Tuesday's 116-110 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers following a 33-game absence due to a right hamstring strain.

Green scored 12 points on 4-of-11 shooting and had three assists in his return, which you can read more about by clicking here.

The Hawks (21-25) will be without Kristaps Porzingis (left Achilles tendinitis) and Zaccharie Risacher (left knee bone contusion).

Suns Looking to Avenge November Loss to Hawks

The Suns have an 11-game losing streak in Atlanta, as they have not won on the road against the Hawks since 2014.

Phoenix will also be looking to get revenge for its 124-122 home loss to the Hawks on Nov. 16 in which it blew a 22-point fourth quarter lead.

This came despite a season-high 34 points from Dillon Brooks.

The Hawks outscored the Suns 47-27 in the fourth in what was arguably the Suns' worst loss of the year given how big of a lead they blew to a Hawks team that is now not even above .500.

The Suns had 10 fouls in the fourth quarter, and Nickel Alexander-Walker scored 16 points in the final period for Atlanta.

“It's such a physical game on both sides, they're so athletic, so aggressive in the half court," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of the Hawks postgame. "They're not a full-court pressure team as much, but in the half court, they have guys that can really get into the basketball and then that's what they do.

"They're in a lot of closeouts, that means they're in a lot of help. We just got to take out the silly fouls, but you're competing at such a high level. It’s hard, but we just can't go over that edge, get over that limit, and it was just a combination. It wasn't just one foul or one silly play. I think there's multiple there and that's what we’ll have to do, we’ll have to take a look.”

Ott and the Suns will have to devise a game plan to deal with Atlanta's length at almost every position, which could bother a smaller Phoenix team.

The Hawks have not been playing well as of late and snapped a four-game losing streak with a 124-122 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies last night.

Meanwhile, the Suns will be well rested with two full days off after extending their win streak to three games with the win over the 76ers Tuesday.

This will be Phoenix's last matchup of a six-game road trip, which it is 3-2 on so far.

Tomorrow's game tips off at 5:30 p.m. MST.

Latest Phoenix Suns News