Jalen Green Gets Final Injury Update Ahead of Suns vs Warriors

The Phoenix Suns will not have Jalen Green available for tonight's contest against the Golden State Warriors due to his hamstring and hip injuries.

Green was initially dubbed questionable entering tonight but now joins the likes of Devin Booker (sprained ankle), Jimmy Butler (ACL) and Steph Curry (runner's knee) as stars who are out.

Thanks to the NBA trade deadline, both teams are down rotation players after the Suns traded Nick Richards and Nigel Hayes-Davis while the Warriors offloaded Buddy Hield, Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

You can read more about Phoenix's trade here.

Opening tip tonight between the Suns and Warriors will be 8:00 PM MST.

Jalen Green Out vs Warriors

Green has missed Phoenix's last three games now after initially returning from a hamstring setback, his third suffered since training camp. Green fell hard to the floor and suffered a hip contusion that's now only added to his ability to return to 100% health this season.

"We all saw that fall. How hard it was. It's the soreness of that hip," Ott said of Green (via Rankin). "We've just got to be smart that his gate, his running, the mechanics don't change to overcompensate for him coming off the hamstring injury. It's a little bit of both, but we want to be sure that everything is good with the hip so nothing else is affecting it."

Green has played in just five games this season, a pretty unfortunate stat considering he was mostly healthy for his previous run with the Houston Rockets.

When available, Green's flashed plenty of his speed and ability to get to the rim. Phoenix will need his scoring ability next to Devin Booker for their potential postseason push.

The Suns are 31-20 as the All-Star breaks draws closer.

"He just wants be out there. His teammates want him to be out there," Ott said. "We want him to be out there, but there's no pressure from us. We want him back, we want him healthy. We want him with the speed that he has.

"Everything has to be right. It was great to see him out there just in general, just to see him out there. You could feel his energy. Even after the fall, I felt the impact. Just an unlucky bounce at this point, but he'll be out there as soon as he can."

Latest Phoenix Suns News And Analysis