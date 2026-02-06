PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns play host to the Golden State Warriors in a battle of two teams who were active at today's trade deadline.

The Warriors traded Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga to the Atlanta Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis while the Suns sent Nick Richards and Nigel Hayes-Davis out in a three-team trade with the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.

As a result, both squads are down a handful of players — here's Jordan Ott's starting lineup for tonight:

Suns Reveal Starters vs Warriors

Jan 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Collin Gillespie

Grayson Allen

Royce O'Neale

Dillon Brooks

Mark Williams

Opening tip is slated for 8:00 PM MST at Mortgage Matchup Center.

The Suns are 31-20 and have won their last four-of-five games entering tonight. Devin Booker and Jalen Green are out tonight while Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler are sidelined for Golden State.

Ott is fresh off his first NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month award, which he attributed pre-game to the team.

"It's the overall group. We're in a good spot because we continue to progress, and that's what's exciting. We played all over the place in January and we had a second ranked defense. So that stuff that we've talked about since day one," Ott said.

"Building a foundation, it's been our defense. Knowing that we had a good month of January, especially defensively, we continue to just take steps forward. That's the exciting part. The recognition just comes from players going out, playing well and us winning. So, all that stuff is kind of secondary to where we are currently in the season and how we continue to progress."

Meanwhile, Kerr said ahead of game time the Warriors' lineup will have to be versatile without their star players in the mix:

“I think the modern game is one of versatility and playmaking, and the more players you have who can create something offensively, whether it's with the pass or handling the ball, or both, the better off you are," said Kerr.

"Al (Horford) has really come into his own these last few weeks, feeling really confident, comfortable. So in a lot of ways we've got some things that are clicking, and then obviously we're trying to figure out the loss of Jimmy (Butler) and now being without Steph (Curry). There's always something in this league you're sorting through, and that's kind of what we're in right now.”

