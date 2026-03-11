Jalen Green Reacts to Viral Suns vs Bucks Play

Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green had the NBA's viral moment of the night for all but an hour or two before Bam Adebayo's 83-point game became official.

Green dropped a Milwaukee Bucks defender in the early stages of Phoenix's eventual 129-114 win last night, sending the arena — and Suns bench — into a frenzy as Green pointed to the man down before drilling the open shot.

Dillon Brooks & the Suns reaction on the bench to the Jalen Green ankle breaker. 🤣🤣



"Getting the crowd hyped. It's part of my game. I was going to do something. Going to either point at him or turn around or something," Green said after the game (h/t Duane Rankin, The Arizona Republic).

"Everyone was like aaahhh (puts hand over face). It was crazy. Fun moment for sure. I'm the type of person to play with joy and fun."

Phoenix has now won their last five-of-six entering the second of a six-game road trip. They're now just one game back of the sixth seed out west.

Green finished with 25 points, 14 of which came in the first quarter. He also added four rebounds and five assists.

"He set the tone for us. Just opens up the floor. Forces teams to be in rotations. It creates a lot of easier looks for everybody," Suns star Devin Booker said of Green (h/t Rankin).

The Green/Booker backcourt has given cause for major excitement, though injuries to both respective players has prevented the duo from playing majority of minutes through the 2025-26 season.

There's hope a healthy Green can provide the Suns with a much-needed boost in terms of scoring.

"With Book out there, a lot of attention is going to be on Book. A lot of opportunity out there. Once they adjust and everyone gets going, it's pretty hard to stop," Green continued.

"They got to make a decision each night. It's just a 1-2 punch. It's everybody coming in."

Suns coach Jordan Ott, speaking with reporters (mostly Rankin) after the game says Green's presence gives the team more energy, especially in terms of ball movement.

"That early start, he got it going. I think from tip to the very last piece of our ball movement. When the ball moves like that, it's just going to find energy, find more open players," he said post-game.

Green's spark has been needed for sometime through an unfortunately injury-riddled year, though if he can continue adding another layer of scoring, more viral moments will just be icing on top of the cake.