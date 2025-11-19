Jrue Holiday Gets Final Update for Suns vs Blazers

PHOENIX -- The Portland Trail Blazers will be without their starting point guard for the second game in a row tonight against the Phoenix Suns.

Portland ruled out Jrue Holiday with right calf soreness after he was originally listed as doubtful on Monday's injury report.

The Suns (8-6) will be missing Grayson Allen (right quad contusion) for the second-straight game, and Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) continues to be out for Phoenix, although both made the trip to Portland according to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.

Scoot Henderson (left hamstring tear), Damian Lillard (left Achilles tendon), Matisse Thybulle (left thumb ligament tear) and Blake Wesley (right foot fracture) remain out for Portland.

Suns Continue to Face Teams Missing Key Players

The Suns, who had a five-game winning streak snapped against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday after blowing a 22-point fourth quarter lead, have played several teams in a row missing key players or stars.

Holiday is not Portland's biggest star this season, but his veteran presence plays a key role in the Blazers' team dynamic after he was acquired via trade from the Boston Celtics this summer.

The 16-year veteran is averaging a career-high 8.3 assists to go along with 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals so far this season.

The Blazers have lost four of their last five games heading into tonight's matchup and have really struggled defensively in these matchups, allowing 129.2 points per game in this stretch.

Deni Advija (26.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists) and Shaedon Sharpe (22.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals) are both having career years for the Blazers offensively.

"All those guys are getting into the teeth of the defense. They have a lot of attempts at the rim, and they're shooting a lot of 3s," Suns star Devin Booker said of the Blazers at shootaround today (via Rankin). "You kind of have to do both with them - help each other on drives and still get a good contest."

The Blazers had been known for their defense and length going into this season, but have been unable to replicate the same success they had on that side of the ball at the end of last year.

Even without Holiday, the Suns cannot allow Portland to force turnovers and get them out of rhythm offensively.

Portland is sitting at 6-7 on the year heading into tonight and will be the last team Phoenix plays below .500 before entering a 12-game streak of games where 11 of the 12 matchups will be against teams currently with a winning record.

Tonight's game is scheduled to tip off at 9:00 p.m. MST.

