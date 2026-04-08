Kevin Durant Fires Back at Dillon Brooks' Antics

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns found themselves up by 20 points early before Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets got the last laugh in 119-105 fashion.

In Durant's first return to Mortgage Matchup Center, one that didn't feature a tribute video, Durant poured in 24 points, four rebounds and three assists to ensure the Suns were eliminated from a top six spot in the West.

Much of the game featured Durant and Suns forward Dillon Brooks (who was part of the Houston trade for Durant this summer) going back-and-forth, though Durant said after action he doesn't pay much attention to what Brooks does.

"He don't get that type of credit with me. Maybe some other guys that may turn up cause he talk to them, but he's not that important, especially with me to get me going," Durant said postgame (h/t Duane Rankin, The Arizona Republic).

"I wake up going and ready to play, but I respect Dillon. I respect what he brings to the game. I think that gets him going more than me. I just happened to get that ball right afterwards and make a good move, but it wasn't in spite of Dillon and I wanted to show him up. He's not that much of a concern to me, but I respect how he approaches the game and what he does. And that's valuable to him and that makes him a better player, but for me, it has nothing to do with my game."

Much of Brooks' game is predicated on getting inside the head of opponents, though that clearly wasn't the case for Durant - who spent nearly three years in Phoenix before he was offloaded for Brooks, Jalen Green and the draft's No. 10 pick ahead of this season.

"That's who he is and that's how people have guarded him, try to be physical, get into his aerospace. Me having Dillon Brooks, I know that about him. He's going to do that and toe the line there, but that's who Dillon is and what makes him great, but that's what also makes Kevin great," Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said postgame.

"He takes those challenges, doesn't shy away, and if anything increases it.”

Phoenix has three games remaining in the regular season before play-in tournament festivities begin next week. As for Houston, they clinched a playoff spot and will be awaiting their next opponent for the postseason.