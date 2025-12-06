Dillon Brooks Honored With Emotional Video Tribute From Rockets

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks was honored by his former team ahead of Friday night's matchup against the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets pay tribute to Dillon Brooks in his first return to Houston 🤘🚀 pic.twitter.com/ML81FjySBe — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) December 6, 2025

Brooks was emotional after the video played prior to opening tip, giving a round of applause and showing love back to the Rockets home crowd.

"Whatever. I'm just expecting a reaction when we win at the end of the game," Brooks said at shootaround previously today (h/t The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

He also added, "Feels good, feels like home. A lot of people have said 'what's up.' Friendly cheers. I'm ready to play the game."

More on Dillon Brooks' Return to Houston

Brooks spent the prior two seasons with Houston before he and Jalen Green were part of the trade package sent for Kevin Durant this summer.

"When I come here for sure, but it's just part of the process. I'm with Phoenix, great home, great fans, great city and we're changing stuff here," Brooks said on the trade.

He's currently averaging a career-high 22.3 points per game with Phoenix and has emerged as a vital piece of Phoenix's lineup, which has surprised many to begin the 2025-26 season.

“If we ever want intensity in practice, we just have them play 5-on-5,” Suns coach Jordan Ott said earlier in the season. “Like it’s instantly brought, and Dillon leads it for sure, but everyone picks up their play.

“Oso (Ighodaro) has grown into someone that will chirp back, Collin (Gillespie) brings his own edge to it, that’s who these guys are. … Dillon brings that out. It’s every day, I mean, how hard these guys practice, I’ll continue to say it’s abnormal.”

Brooks has quickly become a fan favorite in Phoenix thanks to his grit, hustle and style of play.

It's nice to see Houston still feels the same way.

Suns vs Rockets is Massive Friday NBA Tilt

The Suns are in town for a Western Conference tilt looking for revenge after losing their previous matchup against Houston, though things are a bit different for round two.

Kevin Durant -- who missed their first meeting in Phoenix -- is back in the lineup while Devin Booker is sidelined with a groin injury tonight.

Houston did got some unfortunate news shortly before game time when big man Alperen Sengun was ruled out due to illness.

The Rockets entered tonight having won their last nine-of-eleven games while Phoenix is 13-9 on the year.

