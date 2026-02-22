Suns Officially Reveal Fully Stacked Injury Report vs Blazers

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns will be without some heavy-hitting names for tonight's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

All of Devin Booker (hip), Dillon Brooks (hand) and Jordan Goodwin (calf) are all out for the Suns for the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Orlando Magic last night.

Grayson Allen (right knee/ankle management) and Jalen Green (right hamstring management) are questionable for the Suns entering Sunday evening action at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Booker is out through Phoenix's homestand stretching through Thursday as he'll be reevaluated within a week. Brooks, who left last night in the first quarter with his injury, is believed to be missing an extended period of time — you can read more about that here.

Suns vs Blazers: Sunday Fun Day

Feb 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott against the Orlando Magic in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Suns march into Sunday's battle after it took two overtimes to down the Magic. The Blazers are six games back from the seventh-seeded Suns but have won their last four-of-six entering tonight.

READ: Suns vs Blazers Preview

Phoenix head coach Jordan Ott says nobody around the league will be feeling sorry for the Suns and their injured roster — especially this time of year.

"We talked about it yesterday as a group, and then we talked about it halftime. We can't feel sorry for ourselves. No one's going to feel sorry for ourselves," Ott said on the injuries.

"They [other teams] surely aren't going to. They're trying to go out and win the game just like we are. No one cares. No one cares, and the only group that can help us when you're stranded is our group. So we just got to find the solution. I thought tonight, especially that third quarter initially, that really allowed us to get that gap that we needed all those points at the end."

READ: Jalen Green Reacts to Saving Suns From Magic in OT

Blazers big man Donovan Clingan is third in the NBA with 11.4 rebounds per night. Portland is also a team that likes to push the pace at 101.2 rating, which is seventh in the league.

Phoenix will ultimately have their hands full, and they'll need all members of their supporting cast to step up tonight — especially after a long and grueling victory that added an extra half of basketball to their bodies.

Tip tonight is slated for just past 6:00 PM MST at Mortgage Matchup Center.