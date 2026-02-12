Devin Booker, Jalen Green Final Injury Status Revealed for Suns vs Thunder

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns won't have Devin Booker or Jalen Green available for tonight's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Booker was questionable ahead of game time due to a sprained right ankle while Green is being withheld due to a right hamstring.

Phoenix is entering the second part of a back-to-back after playing the Dallas Mavericks last night, and with how conservative the Suns have been with their injuries, this isn't a surprise.

Booker and Green both weren't on the injury report last night. They join Grayson Allen (right knee) as out tonight for Phoenix.

This is the last game of the Suns' schedule before the All-Star break.

Tonight's tip is slated for 7:00 PM MST at Mortgage Matchup Center against OKC.

More on Devin Booker, Jalen Green Injury

Feb 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives on Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) during the first half of an NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Booker was recently voted to participate in the NBA three-point contest during All-Star weekend, where he'll also be featured for a fifth time in his career.

“I’d say that was a part of it. We’re a 3-point shooting team, so I’m there on behalf of Collin (Gillespie), Royce (O’Neale), and Grayson (Allen)" Booker said (h/t Hayden Cilley).

“It’ll be fun. I like the game too. Everything’s earlier in the day now. I’m already down there and I can shoot off the rack pretty good.”

Booker has been a massive puzzle piece for this Suns team, which has surprised so many to start the 2025-26 with a 32-22 record.

Booker thus far is averaging 25.2 points, four rebounds and 6.3 assists per night for Phoenix. He recently just passed Jason Kidd on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Green has been in and out of the lineup with a frustrating hamstring injury that's plagued him since training camp. He recently also suffered a hip contusion after taking a hard fall to the floor.

"It's been hard. It's the most games I've missed in my life," Green said at practice earlier this week (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "Most time I've spent away from basketball while still working out and everything. Just not being able to play is hard for me.

"That's where I find a lot of my joy. Being out there on the floor and getting involved with the crowd and everything about it. It's been a little difficult."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is also out due to an ab strain for Oklahoma City.

