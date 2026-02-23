NBA Insider Drops Depressing Dillon Brooks Injury Update

The Phoenix Suns are set to be without Dillon Brooks for quite some time, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

Charania offered the following on X as Brooks is out moving forward with a broken left hand:

"Return timetable for Suns guard Dillon Brooks after suffering a broken left hand: 4 to 6 weeks, sources tell ESPN."

Brooks, who broke his hand on Saturday against the Orlando Magic, was spotted wearing a cast on the bench for Sunday's battle against the Portland Trail Blazers.

He's now set to miss all of March at a minimum and likely could also be out for the beginning part of Phoenix's play-in/postseason run as well.

The Suns suffer a massive blow without Brooks, who was averaging a career-best 21 points per night. A typically healthy and consistent presence in their lineup now is also out alongside other names battling recent injuries, including Grayson Allen, Devin Booker, Jalen Green and Jordan Goodwin.

The Suns are 1-2 since the All-Star break and are winners of just their last three-of-nine matchups overall.

Now, that sledding gets tougher without Brooks, who has stamped his spot on this team thanks to his ultimate hustle, grit and juice as a leader for the team. Phoenix's surprising start to the year wouldn't have been possible without his presence.

Suns coach Jordan Ott says amid all the injuries, other teams around the league aren't going to feel sorry for Phoenix.

"We talked about it yesterday as a group, and then we talked about it halftime. We can't feel sorry for ourselves. No one's going to feel sorry for ourselves," Ott said.

"They [other teams] surely aren't going to. They're trying to go out and win the game just like we are. No one cares. No one cares, and the only group that can help us when you're stranded is our group. So we just got to find the solution. I thought tonight, especially that third quarter initially, that really allowed us to get that gap that we needed all those points at the end."

Phoenix hosts the Boston Celtics on Tuesday and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. Booker is set to miss both matchups before he's re-evaluated with his hip injury.

The Suns are currently seventh in the West with a 33-25 record. They're safely entrenched in a play-in spot while still just two games out from being the five seed.