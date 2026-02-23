Suns Insider: No Timetable for Jordan Goodwin Return

The Phoenix Suns' slew of injuries continues to rear its ugly head as the 2025-26 season begins to wind down.

Dillon Brooks is reportedly set to miss the next 4-6 weeks with his broken hand while Devin Booker is still out with his hip injury through the next two games. Grayson Allen is battling knee/ankle injuries while Jalen Green is still being monitored with his hamstring.

You can sprinkle Jordan Goodwin into the mix, too.

Goodwin suffered a calf injury earlier this weekend, and according to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin, there's no timetable for his return.

Sources inform @azcentral no timeline has been determined for how long Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin will be out with a left calf strain.



Suffered injury in 4th quarter of Saturday's double-overtime win over Orlando Magic.



Avg. 8.9 points in 2nd season with Suns. #Suns pic.twitter.com/9ktwcbKsKF — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 23, 2026

Phoenix plays host to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday while the Los Angeles Lakers visit town on Thursday. The Suns are seventh in the West as the regular season begins to wind down.

This is yet another blow for the Suns, who are now down one of their best backcourt defenders in Goodwin, who also served as a spark plug for Phoenix's second unit.

Goodwin drew tough defensive assignments over the season but continually impressed head coach Jordan Ott.

"The second five. We always talk about on the bench, we want to get in there and change the speed of the game and change the energy. Goodie (Jordan Goodwin) does so much good stuff for us, rebounding, guarding, picking up full every possession. He brings a spark to the game that we need each and every night," Ott said of Goodwin earlier this season.

Goodwin is averaging 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per night to pair with 1.5 steals.

Phoenix now again will be forced to shift their lineup around thanks to injuries, which has been frustrating for Suns fans and coaches alike.

"I just want to see the guys play together. That's it," Ott said after Booker initially was injured last week.

"We wanted to use the break, everybody get healthy, but unfortunate. These things happen, especially in the game of basketball. All season has been up and down, guys in and out the lineup. Just keep going."

The Suns' full potential has yet to be reached thanks to health issues, and Goodwin is just the latest casualty.

With just over 20 games remaining, the regular season begins to dwindle as stakes begin to rise.

Ultimately, it seems like Phoenix's depth and Ott's ability to adjust with multiple big players out will define how their season ends.