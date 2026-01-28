Suns vs Nets Breaks Into Massive Scuffle Late in Fourth Quarter

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets saw multiple players assessed technical fouls for a scrum late in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night's game.

For Brooklyn, all of Michael Porter Jr., Egor Demin and Terance Mann were given techs while Suns players Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale had the same fate.

dillon brooks; egor demin; nets vs suns pic.twitter.com/m1OuaDKE3S — ◇ (@F0RGIAT0) January 28, 2026

With 1:14 left and the Suns up 104-102, a scuffle broke out on the court after Dillon Brooks tried to get a loose ball out of a Nets' players grasp. Brooks was shoved from the side (and admittedly he sold it a bit) before both benches were emptied in something truly only seen out of a WWE match.

Brooks, earlier in the game, had picked up a technical foul and a flagrant foul but was not assessed another despite his involvement.

Nobody was ejected from the game.

The Nets, looking to stop a five-game losing streak, trailed by as much as 12 on the night before storming back in the fourth quarter. However, Phoenix pulled through with a 106-102 victory.

Nets coach Jordi Fernandez, speaking pre-game, knew Brooklyn had their work cut out for them.

"I started with our readiness in the first quarter. Allowing 40 points and then fighting our way back. I think that we did some good things. It was a little bit of up and down, but I was proud of the fight. They're a very physical team so we have to be ready to handle that physicality offensively.

"Our team is a very good three -point shooting team. They prove it with 20 threes, 51% from three and then going back to us finishing possessions because then that helps our offense and starts our offense fast. It's a challenging game for us like you said, it doesn't matter about lineups, they play the right way and I think they are very well coached and that record says they are a winning team, so it's good for us. We want to take that personal challenge to get better and even better."

Suns coach Jordan Ott, down all of Devin Booker, Jalen Green and Collin Gillespie, knew role players would have to step up big time.

"Other guys are gonna have to step up and we're gonna have to find it. It's not a perfect science right now. We're going to the middle of the season a little banged up. Everyone's banged up. We have to find some type of energy, some type of juice. I don't know where it’s gonna come from, but we'll find it," said Ott.

