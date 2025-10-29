New Suns Center Earns Massive Praise From Devin Booker
The Phoenix Suns were unable to win the final game of their three-game road trip, falling 138-134 in overtime to the Utah Jazz.
However, Mark Williams, who was traded to the Suns in June from the Hornets, is proving he should be considered as the starter after his 25-point, 11-rebound game.
Williams tipped in a shot with 1.8 seconds left to send the game to overtime.
After the game, Phoenix guard Devin Booker praised his new center's performance.
Devin Booker Praises Mark Williams' Motor
"You know the motor I was talking about," Booker said, via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin. "The second chances, knocking down free throws -- he's all over the place."
The 23-year-old Williams relieved Oso Ighodaro, who had just two points and one rebound in 13 minutes. Ighodaro is the Suns' starter, but Williams has proven he could be starting.
Booker finished with 34 points, a season-high, and had a double-double with 10 assists.
After the Suns' defeat, Booker called out his team to start faster.
The Suns fell in a 20-point, first-quarter deficit. They used an 18-2 second-quarter run, but they did not ever control the game.
The Jazz were led by 2023 NBA Most Improved Player Lauri Markkanen who had a career-high 51 points.
The Suns are 1-3 this season.
More on Mark Williams
Williams was traded to the Suns in July, marking one of the most significant moves in the offseason. He was infamously traded last season to the Los Angeles Lakers, but the deal was rescinded after Williams failed his physical.
The Suns are gambling on Williams, who is undoubtedly a very talented center. The issue is that he has missed more than 56% of the games so far in his four-year career. Williams has appeared in three games for the Suns, missing the 133-111 loss to the Nuggets on Saturday. Williams was ruled out for right knee injury management.
Williams is in the final year of his rookie contract. The Suns passed on extending Williams, hoping to see a big season from him with an intentional plan to participate for an entire season. Williams did not play in the preseason.
Phoenix's general manager, Brian Gregory, is high on Williams.
"The one thing we have to remember about Mark, he's 23 years old," Gregory said. "He's got a bright future here in Phoenix."
Williams, who averaged 12.3 points and 8.8 rebounds in three seasons with Charlotte, is out to prove himself this season.
"I feel I've done a lot of good things," Williams said, via Rankin.
"Steps have been planned since I got here. Credit to [the Suns], but I've bought in since I've been in here and I feel like tonight was a little bit of showing what I was able to do. It felt good. I wish the result was a little bit different."