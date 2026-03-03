New Suns Forward Expected to Make Season Debut vs Kings

The Phoenix Suns added Haywood Highsmith as a post-trade deadline addition with hopes of solidifying their power forward position ahead of the postseason.

Highsmith, who hasn't played all year due to a knee injury, was initially thought to be on the shelf for next season after inking a two-year deal with the team — yet eyes opened when last night's injury report was revealed and he wasn't on it.

Highsmith is expected to make his season debut in Phoenix's late road tilt against the Sacramento Kings tonight, which is set for a start time of just past 9:00 PM MST.

From Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro:

"Haywood Highsmith IS expected to make his Phoenix Suns debut tonight. Highsmith, who Phoenix signed to a multi-year deal in mid-February, has not played this season due to a knee injury but is good to go for tonight."

Haywood Highsmith IS expected to make his Phoenix Suns debut tonight. Highsmith, who Phoenix signed to a multi-year deal in mid-February, has not played this season due to a knee injury but is good to go for tonight. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) March 3, 2026

Highsmith initially was believed to be a trade candidate before the Suns opted to simply duck the luxury tax at the deadline — though he was released by the Brooklyn Nets and was made available on the buyout market in the following days.

Phoenix beat other playoff teams to the punch for Highsmith, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Before arriving to Brooklyn, Highsmith spent the last four years with the Miami Heat as a key cog in their typical tough-nosed playoff pushes. Last season he averaged 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per night last year as partial starter for the Heat.

The Suns were looking to shore up the power forward position with little depth behind starter Royce O'Neale. They got just that with Highsmith, who more than anything, carries a gritty, defensive-minded approach to the game.

“Defense wins championships,” he said after landing in Phoenix (h/t Suns.com's Shane Young).

“If you can guard a lot of different positions, your versatility can help a lot. You can switch a lot of different pick-and-rolls and [play] different schemes, stuff like that. I feel like that’s very valuable for any team around the league, having someone like me that can guard one through four, sometimes the five … I’m going to keep proving that I’m one of the best and most versatile defenders in the NBA, in my opinion.”

The Suns have 22 regular season games left for Highsmith to be integrated and acclimated to Jordan Ott's system and rotation. Phoenix is 34-26 and hoping to get out of play-in tournament territory as the West's seventh seed.