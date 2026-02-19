New Suns Signing Gets Discouraging Injury Update

The Phoenix Suns won't see their post-trade deadline signing on the floor for a few more weeks, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.

Forward Haywood Highsmith was acquired over the All-Star break with hopes of pitching in for a potential postseason push in Phoenix. However, the biggest unknown was surrounding his torn meniscus and when he would actually return.

Highsmith hasn't played a game all season due to the injury and was waived by the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 5 after the organization acquired him from the Miami Heat before the start of the season.

Gambadoro says his season debut will continue to be sidelined.

"Haywood Highsmith is still a few weeks away from being able to play in an NBA game," he posted on X. "His signing was more about next year then this year which is why the two-year contract. Still possible he could help this year but not anytime soon."

The Suns didn't officially announce Highsmith's signing until yesterday:

"Highsmith (6’-5”, 220 pounds) has appeared in 218 career games (80 starts) across five NBA seasons, holding averages of 5.4 points on 44.9% shooting and 3.1 rebounds," said the team.

"He most recently played four seasons with the Miami Heat (2021-25) where he appeared in 35 playoff games with the team and averaged career bests of 6.5 points and 24.6 minutes in 74 games during the 2024-25 season. Highsmith, a graduate of Wheeling University, was a member of the Heat’s run to the NBA Finals in 2023, playing in 18 games that postseason."

Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto is reporting Highsmith's two-year deal is fully guaranteed for the rest of this year with more guaranteed money for next season:

"The Phoenix Suns signed Haywood Highsmith to a two-year deal, which is fully guaranteed for the rest of this season and includes a $1 million partial guarantee for the 2026-27 season, league sources told @hoopshype," he said on X.

This is dissaopinting, as many Suns fans were hoping to see Highsmith boost Phoenix's forward depth ahead of the postseason, especially considering his defensive prowess.

The Suns weren't expected to do much at this year's trade deadline, and they followed through with that promise by only making minor roster swaps to dip below the league's luxury tax line.

While Phoenix is hopeful the fully healthy presence of Jalen Green can give them that post-deadline boost, the Suns are still waiting to see their newest addition integrate himself.