Suns Coach Frustrated As Injuries Rear Ugly Head

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns simply can't stay healthy.

It's been a consistent yet unfortunate theme for Jordan Ott's side, and as the regular season begins to wind down to its final games, the Suns are wanting nothing more than to just get healthy.

A lethal mix of injuries and poor fourth quarter play have derailed Phoenix into a five-game losing streak, a stretch of time where they've simply collapsed in what's now their longest losing skid of their year.

The latest came in Saturday night's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, where the Suns were still down all of Mark Williams, Dillon Brooks, Royce O'Neale, Haywood Highsmith and Grayson Allen.

"I think we both had some opportunities there. Close game throughout. I thought we lost our identity in the second quarter. We did such a great job defensively in the first quarter, not only just a point total, but just our activity — gave them a lot of belief going into halftime," Ott said post-game.

"They have incredible offensive shot-makers we talked about pregame. We gave those guys some life there in the second quarter, and then when you get into the fourth quarter, some of those shot-makers come back to get you. Just too many times we had a chance to extend there early, and then you get into the second half, and it was just back and forth the entire second half."

The Suns appear doomed for the West's seventh seed. After so much promise, it's becoming increasingly clear Phoenix won't be able to avoid the play-in tournament.

"We just want everyone back. Into rhythm would be a blessing. But we just want everyone back. Said it constantly, tried to stay away from it the last couple of weeks. That's what we'd like to do," Ott continued.

The Suns are on the second night of a back-to-back with the Toronto Raptors coming to town on Sunday, giving Ott and his crew another tough test.

"That's the frustrating part. It does feel like the process is close and it's just that time of year where you got to find a way. And we got to find a way to recover, rejuvenate, whatever word it is, to come back out, regroup, do it all again tomorrow night," said Ott.

"The team that is coming in here does not care. So we got to find the juice, find the energy. Anyone we put in the game, lace them up, go out there, give all you can do. Kind of play to our identity and see what happens."