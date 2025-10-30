Suns Coach Reacts to Close Loss vs Grizzlies
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns again found themselves on the losing end of a matchup - this time with the Memphis Grizzlies in town for a Wednesday night clash.
Phoenix, in the final seconds, couldn't do enough in their 114-113 loss to Memphis, dropping them to 1-4 on the season.
The Suns have had to claw their way back from serious deficits in each game, and last night was no different as Memphis led by as much as 10 on the night.
After the game, Phoenix coach Jordan Ott addressed reporters on a few different issues:
Phoenix Suns HC Jordan Ott Reacts to Grizzlies Loss
Ott first touched on the massive turnover problem plaguing Phoenix:
"I mean, it's pretty easy to see on the box score, 22 (turnovers) for 37 points. It was a live ball, they had 13 steals. We might have given up 26 points in those 13 possessions of what we have there in our live ball turnovers. So got to look at it, look at it, see it's probably all of it, like I think I said it a couple games ago. It's a bad pass, bad catch, bad spacing, give them credit. They were pretty good defensively. Obviously, (Jaren) Jackson's (Jr.) a good defender, (Jaylen) Wells a good defender. Give them a little credit but we got to be better than that.”
Phoenix's 17.2 turnovers per game is currently third-worst in the NBA.
Star Devin Booker nearly willed the Suns to a win with 32 points, four rebounds and three assists on the evening while only one other Suns player (Mark Williams) scored 20 or more points.
“I think he had 29 (points) in the second half if I'm not mistaken, tough shots. I mean, it's not tough for him, but they were contested. They were all over him all night, and he took us right to the finish line," Ott said.
"So yeah, spectacular shot making in the second half by him. He was able to free himself up a little bit but then again, they were good defensively. They were into him, putting two on the ball when he had it in the pick-and-roll. Try to move him a little bit off the ball. He's able to use the catch just for a split second to get an advantage, to get some space. We will build on that, build on that for sure.”
The Suns are back in action on Friday against the Utah Jazz.