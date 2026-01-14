Suns Come Up Short vs Heat Despite Massive Comeback

PHOENIX -- Despite overcoming a 20-point deficit, the Phoenix Suns (24-16) could not come up clutch down the stretch and fell to the Miami Heat (21-19) 127-121 at Kaseya Center Tuesday night.

The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Suns in their first matchup of a six-game road trip.

Phoenix quickly got back in the game after one of their worst first halves of the season and tied it up heading into the fourth by winning the third quarter 38-21.

However, the Heat caught fire down the stretch and made several big shots to come up with the win even with Phoenix ahead by six points with just over three minutes to go.

Dillon Brooks and Grayson Allen tied with a team-high 25 points for the Suns, but Brooks did not score a single point in the fourth. Devin Booker, who rolled his left ankle in the second half but played through it, was right behind them with 24 points, nine assists and nine rebounds.

Mark Williams posted an 18-point, 14-rebound double-double, and Collin Gillespie added 13 points and five rebounds.

Bam Adebayo (29 points, 9 rebounds) and Norman Powell (27 points, 5 rebounds) led Miami, while Tyler Herro also came up big with 23 points.

The Heat shot 48-for-92 (52.2%) for the game compared to 44-for-102 (43.1%) shooting for the Suns.

Here's how all the action unfolded:

First Quarter

The Heat, who have struggled offensively as of late connected on seven of their first 11 shots from the field and led Phoenix 15-11 at the first timeout of the game with 6:52 to go in the first quarter.

Miami continued this hot shooting and was ahead 36-28 at the end of the first quarter after going 16-for-27 (59.3%) from the field in the period.

Adebayo led the Heat with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

Allen came up big off the bench for Phoenix with 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3PT) to keep the Heat from pulling further ahead.

Second Quarter

The Heat did not slow down to start the second quarter, going up 48-32 with 8:43 remaining in the half after making five of their first six shots.

Brooks kept the game from getting out of hand with 11 points in the quarter for Phoenix, but the Suns were simply not applying enough pressure defensively.

At halftime, the Heat led 71-54 after shooting 28-for-49 (57.1%) in the half and only had five turnovers as a team.

Adebayo had a game-high 16 points for Miami, while Herro and Powell scored 14 apiece.

The Suns shot 19-for-49 (38.8%) from the field and 5-for-21 (23.8%) from 3 in the half, as Brooks led Phoenix with 15 points and Allen and Booker both had 13.

Third Quarter

Phoenix looked like a completely different team to start the second half and went on a 13-0 run that cut the deficit to four, 78-74, with 6:42 left in the third quarter.

Brooks picked up his 14th technical foul of the season with 3:38 to go in the third after a little altercation with Powell. He now can only get two more technicals before he gets an automatic one-game suspension.

Phoenix made it a two-point game after a mid-range jumper by Booker with just over two minutes to go.

However, Booker fell awkwardly on his left ankle after getting a block in transition with just over a minute remaining in the quarter and went back to the locker room.

The Suns tied up the game at 92 after an and-one by Oso Ighodaro to close the quarter, winning the period 38-21, fueled by recording five steals and six offensive rebounds as a team.

Brooks was up to 25 points through three quarters, while Booker had 22 points and eight assists before his injury.

Herro had a team-high 21 points for Miami.

Fourth Quarter

Booker returned to the bench early in the fourth quarter, as the Suns took the lead for the first time all game after a 3-pointer by Gillespie with 9:11 to play put them ahead 101-99.

With 7:37 remaining, Booker and Jaime Jacquez Jr. were assessed technical fouls with the Suns ahead 106-101 after a little push by Booker on Pelle Larsson which led to Jacquez stepping in.

Phoenix stayed ahead heading into crunch time and was up 114-108 after an and-one layup by Allen with 3:32 to go.

Adebayo then scored five-straight points to make it a one-point game with two minutes remaining.

The Heat went back in front after Adebayo hit his second-straight 3 to make it 116-114 Heat with 1:49 left.

Williams tied the game back up with two free throws with 1:26 remaining, which Powell responded to with a mid-range jumper with 1:12.

The Suns answered back with a put-back layup by Williams, but Powell then sank a corner 3-pointer to put Miami up 121-118 with 48.2 seconds to play.

After a turnover by Allen. Williams came up with a big block, but the Suns missed two 3-point shots, the latter of which resulted in a flagrant foul against Brooks after he grabbed Andrew Wiggins after his attempt.

Wiggins knocked down two free throws with 11 seconds left, and the Heat got the ball back and Herro cashed in two free throws, giving the Heat a 125-118 edge with 10.2 seconds to go.

Allen hit a 3-pointer on Phoenix's next possession, but it was too little too late.

The Heat made two more free throws to give them the 127-121 win, as they closed the game on a 19-7 run.

What's Next

The Suns play their second matchup of their six-game road trip Thursday night against the Detroit Pistons, who are currently the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

