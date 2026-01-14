Devin Booker Suffers Injury Scare in Suns vs Heat Matchup

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker went to the locker room in the third quarter of the team's Tuesday night battle against the Miami Heat.

Booker fell to the floor late in the third after breaking up an alley oop on the defensive side of the floor and landed awkwardly before reaching for what appeared to be his left ankle. He hobbled to the locker room shortly after making the fall.

The broadcast officially called it a left ankle issue, as he was still in the locker room at the start of the fourth quarter in Miami before returning to the bench. He returned still dressed in uniform and was able to put himself back in the game.

He did immediately exit the game, hobbling towards the locker room. pic.twitter.com/qLYsg8fNEZ — Stephen PridGeon-Garner 🏁 (@StephenPG3) January 14, 2026

Phoenix has unfortunately dealt with poor injury luck this season, which includes Booker — who missed several games earlier in the year due to a groin injury.

Still, Booker has played at extremely high levels thus far, averaging 25.3 points to pair with 3.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per night.

Booker just launched the second edition of his signature Nike "Book" line, where he held a special release in downtown Phoenix.

“It was important to me to make sure the city was involved," Booker said after the Suns win over Washington. "I think that’s one thing that I regretted from the Book 1’s was that the drop was in Miami. I heard a lot about that from my Phoenix faithful.

"So we wanted to do an activation from here in the hometown and just get the community involved and get everybody in one place to celebrate the moment.”

Many have been surprised by the Suns' incredible start to the season, though Booker says Phoenix has a solid understanding of how to play from start to finish.

“I think we all understand we need each other to win big. Hero-ball might be able to get you through one or two games but once it comes down to the nitty gritty, once you get deeper in the season or in the playoffs, the defense is tightening up, and you're going to need everybody," Booker said.

"All five guys on the court have to be a threat. I've been in those situations before and understand that. So the regular season is, like I keep saying, building confidence through everybody, letting us learn through mistakes, but still encouraging and if we're open, we have to let it fly.”