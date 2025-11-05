Suns’ Dillon Brooks Apologizes for Bizarre Technical Foul from Bench
PHOENIX -- Late in the Phoenix Suns' eventual loss to the Golden State Warriors, Dillon Brooks picked up a technical foul.
That sentence normally isn't wild to write - or read - though Brooks was on the bench. And he wasn't even playing, as he's missed the last few games due to a core injury.
With the Suns looking to make a late push and down by ten with under three minutes left - Brooks said something bad enough to warrant the tech:
When speaking with The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin after the game, star Devin Booker said Brooks apologized for what transpired:
"Just in general, any 4th quarter techs, whether you're playing or not, you should just try to stay away from. He addressed the team. Said it was selfish. We move forward," Booker said on the tech.
Last season, Brooks had the second-most technical fouls in the NBA with 19 - only trailing Anthony Edwards according to TeamRankings.
He's been second in that category dating back to 2023, actually.
Brooks' play has always been a subject of conversation - though his arrival in Phoenix has won over Suns fans thanks to his energy, toughness and grit when on the floor.
That respect was earned from teammates, too.
“I think we got a lot of guys that are like that, a lot of guys that are hungry, competitive, want to win and will do anything to win,” Collin Gillespie said earlier this year.
“But I think Dillon being known as that guy around the league that’s tough, physical, no-nonsense type of stuff, like he won’t take anything, kind of can project that to the rest of the team, and he sets the tone.
“I think once other guys see it, they need to feed off that energy.”
Brooks is averaging just over 19 points per game when he has played, functioning as a secondary scorer with Booker on the floor.
As for his health, Suns coach Jordan Ott gave an update ahead of last night's game in San Francisco.
"The same type of thing. How does he feel. He had a really good workout today again," Ott said (h/t Duane Rankin).
"It was a longer, extended workout. He seems to be in a good place. This is more of a pain tolerance than anything. We know how high is pain tolerance is. He wakes up tomorrow and feels great, he'll tell us and he's just looking for how the body responds. It seems like he's getting there. We don't know exactly what that timeline looks like, but again, we'll take that thing day-by-day and he's progressing in a good place."
The Suns are back home on Thursday for a date against the Los Angeles Clippers.