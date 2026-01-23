Suns Fans Are Going to Love Latest Value Menu Upgrade

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia has prioritized fan experience since taking over the team in Feb. 2023 and made another major announcement regarding it on Friday.

Ishbia posted on X:

"Our fans have loved the $2 value menu, so we are going to add more options going forward. Effective Sunday (our next home game), tacos and ice cream sandwiches are also $2. We will always do right by our fans here in Phoenix and invest in making this the best organization in basketball, on and off the court!"

Last season, Ishbia and the Suns announced that hot dogs, waters, sodas, chips and popcorn were all going to be cut to $2, so this adds even more variety to the menu.

Mat Ishbia Continues to Give Back to Fans

The four main objectives Ishbia has focused on since taking over the team are culture, community, fan engagement and winning.

In addition to this value menu, one of the most notable moves Ishbia has made is making games free on over-the-air local TV on Arizona's Family.

"If we don't have any fans like, what are we doing this for this for?" Ishbia said at Suns media day in September. "It's their team. Everyone says, 'I'm the governor, I'm the owner,' but it's really the community's team. I serve them. I serve the fans. And so making things great for the fans is my job.

"I think we do a very, very good job of it, but at the same time ... can we do better? Absolutely, we're always thinking of different ways. And so I love ideas. People email me, text me, tweet me, anything they do to get me ideas. And I love it. And that's a lot of stuff we've implemented. And so I'm excited about stuff we've done, and even more excited about there's more stuff to come to continue to make this the most fan friendly organization in all sports."

Ishbia said this after the Suns announced that they would be opening a new lounge for season ticket holders ahead of this season.

A lot of fans were disappointed with how the Suns performed the first few seasons under Ishbia, but he has made it very clear he is willing to give back to the community and improve fan engagement anyway possible whether the team is winning or losing.

Now, the Suns have additionally surpassed all preseason expectations on the court with a 27-17 record so far and are embodying a new identity Ishbia wanted to create heading into the season.

Suns fans will have a lot of chances to enjoy these new value menu items with 16 of Phoenix's next 20 games at home.

