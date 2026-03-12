Suns Make Final Grayson Allen Decision vs Pacers

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have made the final decision on Grayson Allen heading into tonight's matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

After listing Allen as questionable with right knee injury management on yesterday's injury report, the veteran guard won't be available against Indiana.

Tonight's matchup is the front end of a back-to-back for the Suns (38-27) in their second contest of a six-game road trip, as they will take on the Toronto Raptors tomorrow night.

Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture) and Mark Williams (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction) remain out for the Suns, while Jordan Goodwin (left calf injury management) and Haywood Highsmith (right knee injury management) will both play after being questionable.

Brooks was seen getting shots up without a cast at shootaround earlier today, while Williams was also shooting without a boot on his foot.

No cast on Dillon Brooks fractured left hand for Suns morning shootaround. #Suns pic.twitter.com/GntKpKI3Fm — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 12, 2026

Ivica Zubac will be making his Pacers debut tonight after being acquired ahead of the trade deadline, but Pascal Siakam (right knee sprain), T.J. McConnell (right hamstring soreness), Aaron Nesmith (right ankle injury management), Obi Toppin (right foot injury management) and Quenton Jackson (right callf soreness) are all out alongside Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) for Indiana.

More on Allen's Injury

Allen has missed 23 games this season due to various injuries, and he returned from a one-game absence Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks after his knee swelled up ahead of Phoenix's game Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets and caused him to miss the matchup.

In Tuesday's 129-114 victory over the Bucks, Allen recorded 12 points (4-8 FG), three rebounds and three assists off the bench in 26 minutes.

With Brooks being out, the Suns have left Collin Gillespie in the starting lineup, which has led to Allen being both the primary scorer and initiator off the bench.

Before the win over Milwaukee, Allen had totaled 28 assists over the previous four games he played in, showcasing just how much his playmaking has expanded this season.

"We've focused on winning in the margins this year," Allen said of the Suns earlier this month (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "Doing all the little things over the course of a whole season led to getting some good wins. Happy with where we're at, but I think we've shown that we kind of belong. So we need to win some more games."

The Suns are currently the sixth seed in the Western Conference with their 38-27, but have a great opportunity to move up if they can string together some wins, as the No. 3-No. 6 seeds in the West all have 40 wins.

Phoenix has a terrific chance to extend its win streak to four games tonight against a Pacers team that has the worst record in the NBA at 15-50 and has lost 10 games in a row.

Tonight's game is scheduled to tip off shortly after 4:00 p.m. MST.