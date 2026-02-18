3 Bold Predictions for Suns' Final Stretch

PHOENIX -- The first half of the 2025-26 season could not have gone much better for the Phoenix Suns, who already surpassed their projected win total ahead of the All-Star break.

With a 32-23 record so far on the season, the Suns find themselves in seventh place in a loaded Western Conference with 27 games to go coming out of the break.

Phoenix still has a lot of questions to answer on just how far it can go, especially with Jalen Green finally turning a corner of being healthy after playing just seven games to this point due to a hamstring strain and hip injury.

Here are three bold predictions for the final stretch of the season for the Suns:

1. Suns Avoid Play-In, Have Competitive First Round

Jan 29, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) celebrates a three point shot against the Detroit Pistons in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Based on how the season has gone, the battle for the No. 4 through No. 7 seed in the West could end up being neck-and-neck up until the final games of the season.

If the Suns are able to integrate Green and stay healthy throughout the roster, they should be in position to jump up to at least the sixth seed and avoid the play-in.

Phoenix will not be an easy out for the playoffs, and even just making the playoffs would be a huge positive for this group given their expectations for the season.

The Suns will put up a fight no matter who they go against in the opening round and could end up being a surprise upset team if their opponent is unable to match their competitiveness.

2. Suns' Unfortunate Injury Luck Goes Away

Suns guards Jalen Green (L) and Devin Booker watch their team play against the Warriors during a game at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, on Feb. 5, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Suns have not been on the right side of injuries ever since the start of the 2022-23 season, and it has certainly carried over to this season.

Green had played all 82 games the past two seasons with the Houston Rockets before his injuries this year, while Grayson Allen has already missed 20 games due to various injuries (and is still dealing with a knee sprain) and Devin Booker has suffered three separate injuries leading to 12 missed games.

The All-Star break was much needed for the Suns with all the injuries they have faced, but with Green and Booker both returning to the court right before the break, things seem to be starting to trend in the right direction in the injury department.

Injuries are very hard to predict and have not been kind to the Suns this season, but Phoenix seems due to overcome its unfortunate injury luck and these final 27 games would be the perfect time for it.

3. Jordan Ott Nearly Wins Coach of the Year

Suns head coach Jordan Ott high-fives guard Jordan Goodwin (23) during a game at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, on Feb. 5, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New Suns coach Jordan Ott is currently second in Coach of the Year odds, and if the Suns make the playoffs, this will likely help boost him even more, especially if they avoid the play-in.

It might be hard to beat out Detroit Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff given that Detroit has the fewest losses in the entire NBA.

We will see how things end up playing out for both teams, but Ott has put the NBA on notice with how quickly the Suns have turned around and fully bought into his system.

