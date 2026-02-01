Suns Make Final Jalen Green Decision vs Clippers

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have made the final ruling on Jalen Green's status for tonight's game against the Los Angles Clippers.

Green, who was originally listed as questionable with two injury designations of right hamstring injury management and left hip contusion, will be out alongside Devin Booker (right ankle sprain) versus the Clippers.

Green returned after missing three games due to right hamstring injury management in the Suns' 126-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday, but had a scary fall in the third quarter.

He ended up playing the last half of the quarter after the fall, but went back to the locker room in the fourth quarter.

"Hamstring was good, it was the hip," Suns coach Jordan Ott said after the game. "Hip contusion, it was just the fall everybody saw. Probably will be a little sore tomorrow."

Jalen Green on the ground after a scary fall pic.twitter.com/4w6LaSuSc7 — Cage (@ridiculouscage) January 31, 2026

The Clippers (22-25) suddenly listed star guard James Harden as out due to personal reasons earlier this morning, which you can read more about by clicking here.

More on Jalen Green

Green, who has only played five games this season due to a lingering right hamstring strain, finished with 11 points and four rebounds and shot 3-for-7 from 3 in 16 minutes in his return against the Cavaliers, playing a big part in a 45-point third quarter for Phoenix (30-19) that fueled the Suns to the big win.

"Great to have him out there," Ott said of Green. "Just another threat on top of everyone else that we have, his ability to shoot, spaces it, ability to create plays. Love seeing him out there."

The 23-year-old Green played in all 82 games for the Houston Rockets the last two seasons, but has been plagued by injuries since being traded to the Suns in the offseason.

"It sucks that he can't catch a better break, but we're still going to (keep) rolling and the best part about it is he's on a winning team so he'll be able to keep playing or getting better, and then be able to get plugged in again when the time is right," said Suns forward Dillon Brooks, who was traded alongside Green from the Rockets to the Suns, of Green (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

Even with Booker missing the past four games and Green out for three of the last four, the Suns are riding a three-game winning streak into tonight and have a lot of momentum after blowout wins over the Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons.

The Clippers have also been scortching hot after a very slow start to the season, going 16-4 in their last 20 games.

Tonight's matchup tips off shortly after 6:00 p.m. MST.

Latest Phoenix Suns News