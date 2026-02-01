Suns Injury Report vs Clippers: Key Updates on Jalen Green, Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns have provided injury updates/designations for both Jalen Green and Devin Booker ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Green is questionable with right hamstring injury management and a hip injury while Booker is out with a right ankle sprain. No other Suns are on the team's initial injury report.

Suns-Clippers is set for a 6:00 PM MST start at Mortgage Matchup Center.

More on Devin Booker, Jalen Green Injuries

Dec 18, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) passes the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Booker has arrived to the end of the team's initial seven-day window for re-evaluation of his sprained right ankle, and Suns coach Jordan Ott said he's been working hard to get back on the court.

"I think you've seen enough. You've seen his work on the court. He's in a good place. He did some more work today. The swelling, soreness. Now it's getting onto the court to play. That guy is relentless in trying to get back. So he'll get back when he's ready and we'll be ready for him," Ott said of Booker.

Booker's also missed previous time with a groin injury this year. Now, his next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against Portland.

Green left Friday night's game after taking a hard fall to the floor. While Ott revealed Green's hamstring was fine, the star guard did suffer the hip injury.

"Hamstring was good, it was the hip," Ott told reporters after the game. "Hip contusion, it was just the fall everybody saw. Probably will be a little sore tomorrow."

Green had played just five prior games to that point with a hamstring injury that's haunted him since the beginning of training camp, suffering multiple setbacks to this point.

It appears he's still suffering from both injuries entering the Clippers' matchup.

Suns Soaring Into Clippers Matchup

Jan 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott with forward Oso Ighodaro (11) against the Brooklyn Nets at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Phoenix has the NBA's second-best record since Christmas despite dealing with injuries left and right on the roster, which is a result of a commendable job done by first-year coach Jordan Ott.

“We’re a super deep team, even the guys who aren't playing, our rookies, they're ready to go," emerging Suns center Oso Ighodaro said after the win. "Whoever's name is called, everyone’s been stepping up all year and we're gonna continue to do that.”

Phoenix enters Sunday with a 30-19 record and six wins in their last eight matchups.

However, the Clippers are quite hot themselves having won their last 16-of-20 games. Phoenix has won two-of-three matchups against Los Angeles this regular season.

