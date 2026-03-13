Official Suns vs Raptors Injury Report Revealed

PHOENIX -- Following last night's 123-108 victory over the Indiana Pacers, the Phoenix Suns have released their injury report for tonight's matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

On the second night of a back-to-back, Phoenix (39-27) continued to list Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture) and Mark Williams (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction) as out, while Jordan Goodwin (left calf injury management) is questionable.

Goodwin was also questionable against Indiana, but ended up playing and had six points and four rebounds in 17 minutes in his second game back from a left calf strain.

Grayson Allen (right knee injury management) and Haywood Highsmith (right knee injury management) are not on the injury report after both did not play against the Pacers, although Highsmith was active after both were originally questionable.

The Raptors (36-29), who have lost four of their last five games, listed Scottie Barnes (illness) as questionable and rookie Collin Murray-Boyles (left thumb sprain) as doubtful.

Suns Looking to Extend Win Streak to 5 Games

Phoenix will be playing the third of its six-game road trip tonight as it looks to extend its win streak to five games in its first matchup against the Raptors this season.

After facing off against six-straight teams with losing records, the Suns will now finish out their road trip with four games against teams well above .500 beginning tonight against Toronto.

Every game is important to the Suns at this point of the season, but with them sitting one game back of the sixth seed in the West before having Saturday and Sunday off, Phoenix could end up moving out of a play-in spot with a win over Toronto by the time it plays again on Monday with some big matchups happening this weekend for the No. 3-No. 6 seeds, who all either have 41 or 40 wins.

The Raptors have a top-six defense this season and do a great job of taking care of the ball offensively (sixth in fewest turnovers per game), so the Suns will try to carry over the momentum and play their brand of basketball against a tough opponent after Devin Booker and Jalen Green both scored season highs in points against Indiana.

If Barnes, who was an All-Star for the second time this year and has only missed two games this season, is unable to go for the Raptors, it could end up being a big boost for the Suns.

Tonight's game is scheduled tip off shortly after 4:30 p.m. MST.