3 Key Suns Listed Questionable for Game 2 vs Thunder

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns were not been able to stay away from injuries all season long, and that has continued into their first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After losing Jordan Goodwin to a calf injury in Game 1, the Suns now have three players on the injury report for tomorrow's Game 2 matchup against OKC.

Jordan Goodwin (left calf soreness) - QUESTIONABLE

Grayson Allen (left hamstring strain) - QUESTIONABLE

Mark Williams (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction) - QUESTIONABLE

Goodwin, who has worked himself into a starting role as Phoenix's primary on-ball defender, dealt with a left calf strain earlier in the season.

"Same calf that popped up middle of February, I think. Same left calf," Suns coach Jordan Ott said after practice today on Goodwin (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "Feels pretty good. I don't think it's quite as bad as it was in February.

"We know it's the playoffs. We always talk about all hands on deck. So we'll take whoever we can get at this time of the year. Any minutes from any of those guys is impactful and helpful for our group. We'll wait and see tomorrow."

Allen was available for Game 1 and Phoenix's final play-in game after being inactive for the two previous games, but did not end up playing, as he appeared to be only to be used in case of emergency.

It's unclear if that will change in Game 2, but the Suns desperately need more shooting and ball movement on the floor, two areas Allen would help drastically with.

"He's definitely making progress. This is Day 10. In a pretty good place. Went through an entire practice today. Obviously we didn't do a ton, but everything that we did in practice, he did," Ott said of Allen.

Williams, whose injury designation was changed from left foot soreness, was seen with a soft boot on his foot after practice earlier today after missing the last two games following a 15-game absence due to a stress reaction in his left foot last month.

Ott updated Williams' status ahead of tomorrow's game:

"Anytime he's not on the court, he's obviously in the boot ... We're going to continue to take this thing day-by-day. See how he wakes up. I assume he'll be listed as questionable."

﻿The Thunder, who dominated the Suns 119-84 in Game 1, don't have any new injuries, as only rookie Thomas Sorber continues to be out with an ACL tear he suffered in the offseason.

Game 2 will tip off shortly after 6:30 p.m. MST tomorrow.