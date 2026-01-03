Suns Give Exciting Grayson Allen Update

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns forward Grayson Allen is nearing a return.

Allen ultimately missed his eighth consecutive game with a right knee injury in Phoenix's Friday night win over the Sacramento Kings, though Suns coach Jordan Ott said Allen has taken a big step in his return.

Ott says Allen participated in five-on-five basketball in practice, which bodes well for his return ahead of Sunday's massive matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"Yeah, he did yesterday. So that's a big step. And then it was just the response back, which was great. And now [we] just want another one, so we're right there," Ott told reporters on Friday.

We'll get our first injury report for Suns vs Thunder later today, and there's strong hope Phoenix is able to get Allen back in the lineup.

Allen's just one of many Suns players to miss time this season, which has forced Ott to change his lineups and rotation throughout their 20-14 start to the 2025-26 season.

"It's kind of developing the resiliency of the group of next man up [mentality]. Obviously with Grayson coming back, that's a different lineup that's coming. When Jalen [Green] gets back, it's a different line that's coming. So you hope in the game, over the course of the season, that you are messing around with enough lineups that no matter what, when we go out there, we're kind of comfortable with some lineup combinations," Ott said.

" ... Do what you can and then continue to adjust."

When Allen has been healthy, he's been stellar as a strong three-point shooter next to Devin Booker.

"This is a massive development piece of our group in these next 20 games. We're going to get to healthy, and then we've found what Dillon [Brooks] can do, like he can do more than what we even expected. We found that Grayson can do more than what we even expected," Ott continued.

"Collin for sure. When we get everyone back and healthy, that's going to be our job to collectively figure out what's best for the group on that night. But I take it as almost like a pleasant surprise. A positive spin to it all is these guys have improved, and from the summer to into the season, that's good for us.

"It's something you can't quite anticipate, but the injuries are going to help us in the end by learning these guys a little bit more."

