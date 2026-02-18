Suns GM Gets Honest on Jalen Green Injury Struggles

The Phoenix Suns are set to embark on their final 27 games of the regular season, where the organization hopes to continue opening eyes across the NBA landscape.

To do so, they'll need all hands — and hamstrings — on deck.

The health of Jalen Green and his recurring hamstring injury is top priority if the Suns will reach their full ceiling this season. They've managed to reach 30 wins prior to the All-Star break, but if Phoenix wants more than just regular season success, Green's scoring ability will be needed.

Thus far, that's been Phoenix's top storyline throuh 2025-26 while also being its biggest question.

Suns general manager Brian Gregory held a press conference and was asked about Green:

"He's in a good spot right now. Injuries are unfortunately a part of this league. He's done an unbelievable job, just his spirit on a daily basis in terms of attacking the rehab and attacking the recovery and workouts has been spot on from day one," Gregory said (h/t Shane Young, Suns.com).

"There are tough days. For anybody who's an athlete, or anybody who's coached, knows there are tough days when you're going through that. Days that you want to get out there and play, and you're just not ready yet. He's always bounced back. And he's had the support of not only our human performance group, but all of his teammates as well. The one thing that's a testament to that is ... just watch when he wasn't playing.

"When he was on the bench. Engaged, sitting right next to the coaches, always there for his teammates. A lot of guys don't do that. So with that being said, obviously the league has shown now with soft tissue injuries, the progress is never in a straight line. But he's in a good place right now, obviously playing those couple of games before the break and then getting time off with the rehab, recovery, and more workouts building the conditioning. So he's in a good place heading into these last 27 games."

Green has played in just seven games thus far thanks to the very hamstring that first hampered him in training camp.

Suns fans have been frustrated with the continued absences, which is understood by Gregory.

He added:

"I mean, totally understandable. But he's 23 years old and he's got a bright, bright future in front of him. You want to make sure things are in a right place not only for game one, but for game 20 and then for his entire career. His work ethic has matched anything that we needed. Now, I think he's good to go."

The Suns (and their fans) certainly hope that's the case.