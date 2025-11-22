Suns Coach Reacts to Improbable Comeback Win

PHOENIX -- That. Was. Wild.

The Phoenix Suns stormed back by eight points down in under a minute to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves in dramatic fashion last night, capped by a game-winning shot from unlikely hero Collin Gillespie with just seconds remaining.

The Suns, who were up by as much as 18 before fumbling the lead, looked nearly dead in the water before a mix of hustle and play-making on both ends of the floor sparked one of the most improbably comebacks you'll see this season.

Suns coach Jordan Ott, after the game, was deservedly ecstatic.

Jordan Ott Reacts to Improbable Suns Comeback Victory

(On what were conversations like after the game…)

"What can you say? I think we talk about the highs and lows of the NBA season. Last time we were here, we were up big in the fourth and we couldn't close it out, so great, gritty and tough. It was an incredible fight by the guys.

"Everyone that played, and then that group there at the end, it is not always how you can control it, it is finding ways to be successful in winning the game. I think the guy's got in. I saw it on the TV as we were coming in and just all the guys huddled around the guy at the end, even during the interview at the end, that doesn't happen everywhere.

"What we have going on right now is in a great place. It's our job, all of us, to keep this thing going."

(On what he has to say about the team's win after both Booker and Brooks fouled out…)

“It is tough, it is competitive, together, selfless, that is what we have seen from this group since day one and whatever it takes, whatever it takes, whenever it takes, whoever's out there, just find the way to outscore the opponent.

"These wins are big, big for a group, big for what we are doing, but it doesn't stop. Tomorrow's going to be a date, we're going to review it. We will continue to get better because we have a big weekend to hit.”

(On Collin being the one called at the end of the game given that he is not always the top pick…)

“He was the first tonight. That's what it is about. Whoever's there, go make a play. We had to advance it on that side of the floor, which, thankfully, we got to his right hand. It was on that side of the floor, but there was no indecision about who we were going to attend the game.”