Suns Coach Gets Brutally Honest After Celtics Thrashing

PHOENIX — It's not often where the Phoenix Suns are blown out in their own building, at least under first-year head coach Jordan Ott.

Yet with the Boston Celtics in town and a myriad of injuries to Phoenix's roster, most figured it was bound to happen.

Phoenix's surprising second quarter lead gave promise before the Celtics found their groove, though the Suns only trailed by four entering halftime before the floodgates opened. Boston led by as much as 28 in their eventual 97-81 win in the desert.

Offensive Rebounds Killed Suns

The Celtics tallied 22 offensive rebounds to Phoenix's nine, which didn't sit right with Ott.

"Yeah, just the frustrating part is that's what we do. Came in and stole our mojo in our own building. We addressed it in the first media timeout, I think they had seven [offensive rebounds] at the first media timeout," he said post-game.

"They were killing us in the possession game. They killed us in the possession game the whole night. That's something that we normally do, that's something that we can control, even when shots don't go in. So yeah, it'll be definitely talked about."

Phoenix doesn't play at a fast place, and when their halfcourt offense struggles to even greater extents with all Dillon Brooks and Devin Booker out due to injury, Ott says it's still a non-negotiable for the Suns:

"Just the timing of the game, possession game, we got to win it. There's not going to be a game without Book, without Dillon, that we cannot win the possession game. We have to win it. We have been like that all season, with those guys and without it, we have to win it," Ott said.

"So our locker room knows that. We have to continue to find ways, not only the glass on both ends, but we do have to find ways to turn teams over. A lot of that's goodie [Jordan Goodwin], so we're gonna have to find ways to manufacture it. That's a big piece of what we do."

The Suns have lost their last six-of-eight games and are missing numerous bodies and advantages on the court at this moment in time. They've scored just 81 and 77 points in their last two games, respectively.

Perhaps more than anything, Ott says Phoenix is simply missing a rhythm.

"Book has said it from day one, there's no one who knows it better than him. Like when you have five guys that are threats on the court, that's where it feels right and you can just play basketball. It's just like an energy, it's a feel, it's a rhythm to the game. That's the rhythm when everyone's out there being a threat," Ott continued.

"And right now, we cannot find it. But we're going to keep trying. And we just talked about it like it's going to come from us, and this is going to be a huge part of our season. It's us breaking through this little rough patch. We got to do it together, and we got to individually take a look in the mirror and see how we all can be better."