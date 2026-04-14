Suns Reveal Injury Report for Play-In Matchup vs Blazers

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' initial injury report for tomorrow's play-in tournament matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers has been revealed.

The only player on the report for the Suns is Grayson Allen, who is questionable with left hamstring soreness,

Allen hurt his hamstring in last Friday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and missed the season finale last night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jalen Green (right knee soreness) and Jordan Goodwin (left ankle sprain) are not on the injury report after they injured themselves in last Wednesday's win over the Dallas Mavericks and were out the final two games of the year.

"I think we're in a good place. It's all hands on deck. That's how it gets this time of year," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of the injuries after practice earlier today. "Everyone is excited to be out there on the floor, and we'll try to have everyone there ready to rock."

As for Portland, Jerami Grant (right calf strain) has been upgraded to questionable after missing the last seven games, while Damian Lillard is out for the year after tearing his Achilles last season.

The winner of tomorrow night's matchup will go on to play the No. 2 San Antonio Spurs in the first round, and the first game would be on Sunday night.

The loser will play the winner of Wednesday's 9-10 matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors on Friday night with the winner of this final game advancing to play the No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder.

Health Plays Major Role in Tomorrow's Matchup

Neither the Suns or the Blazers were healthy for their three matchups this season with Green notably out for the first two and Devin Booker missing the last two, and Deni Avdija out for the Feb. 3 meeting and then re-aggravating his back injury in the first minute of the team's final matchup on Feb. 22.

Safe to say, it will be a much different look for both teams this time around.

The Suns & Blazers have not had one fully healthy matchup vs eachother this year:



PHX @ POR 11/18/25:



J. Green: OUT

G. Allen: OUT



J. Holiday: OUT

J. Grant: OUT

M. Thybulle: OUT

S. Henderson: OUT



PHX @ POR 2/3/26



D. Booker: OUT

J. Green: OUT



D. Avdija: OUT

K. Murray: OUT

M.… pic.twitter.com/VHQz5FeXsZ — ☀️ (@OwnedBySuns) April 13, 2026

Booker said he has taken more from Portland's recent games rather than the teams' three meetings this season because of the prior injuries.

"They've been a lot more healthy and got all their guys together, and they've been playing meaningful games trying to get to the eighth spot," Booker said. "I think what they've been showing the last few games is more likely them."

Portland closed out the regular season winning its last two matchups to clinch the eighth seed, and the Blazers also got back their second-leading scorer in Shaedon Sharpe for these two matchups after he missed 28 games in a row with a left fibula stress reaction.

Now, the Blazers might have to try to continue to make up for Grant's absence after he had 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting against the Suns in Portland's lone win over them this season in the final meeting.

No matter what, both teams are going to give it their all to try to make it into the playoffs.

"I'm happy for the fans getting to see competitive Phoenix Suns basketball games," Booker said of tomorrow's game, which will begin shortly after 7:00 p.m. MST.