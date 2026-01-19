Suns Insider Drops Newest Jalen Green Update

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns aren't expected to have Jalen Green in the mix for tonight's road test against the Brooklyn Nets.

From Arizona Sports' insider John Gambadoro:

"Suns have a back-to-back tonight in Brooklyn and tomorrow in Philadelphia. I don't see Jalen Green playing in both games so most likely his return will be tomorrow at the 76ers. But yes, he is back!!!!!!"

This is a bit disappointing surrounding Green's availability, though it's good to see his presence will be felt extremely soon.

Green was initially ruled questionable entering Monday with a right hamstring strain that's kept him out for all but five quarters. This hamstring injury has hampered Green since the start of training camp, where he's since re-injured it in preseason before doing so again back in November.

The Suns have been extremely cautious in their approach towards injuries this season, but especially Green's recurring issue.

Opening tip is slated for 5:30 PM MST.

More on Jalen Green's Injury

Suns guard Jalen Green (4) celebrates a three pointer against the Clippers during a game at the Mortgage Matchup Center on Nov. 6, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I'm happy for him. I'm excited for him. Nobody wants to miss time. He's been healthy the majority of his career. So I know he's itching to get out there," Devin Booker said of Green's health improving (h/t Duane Rankin, The Arizona Republic).

Green has been making tremendous progress with his rehab according to Suns coach Jordan Ott.

"Everything seemed to be good. So we'll see. Still going in the right direction," Ott said this weekend on Green.

"They actually get a lot more done (with 5-on-5) than even some of our practices in the season because we have that 'stay ready group' that does some drill work and mixes it up half-court, full court. He's able to pop in our shootarounds at this time. He's still in our shootarounds the best he can. Just would love to see him out there in a jersey."

The Suns are currently 25-17 on the regular season, having far exceeded expectations initially set.

That's without Green, too — which is exciting to think about what Phoenix could look like at full strength.

Green's shown promise in his ability to give Phoenix a secondary scoring option next to Booker, scoring 29 points in 23 minutes.

