Suns' Top Trade Candidate is Obvious

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns move closer to the NBA's Feb. 5 trade deadline with potential to make a move after their surprise start to the regular season.

After being deemed as a "sneaky" team to watch by those around the league, all eyes are on Phoenix to see what general manager Brian Gregory and head coach Jordan Ott will do.

When it comes to potential trade candidates, the Suns do have a few options they can package together — yet many believe Phoenix could very well sit at the deadline given the nature of their team with star Jalen Green hopefully returning soon to the lineup.

But when evaluating top trade candidates from the Suns, their top choice to ship out of the desert is easy.

Nick Richards Picked as Suns Top Trade Candidate

Nov 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Nick Richards (2) against the Denver Nuggets at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ESPN went through all 30 teams to highlight one player most likely to be moved, and for Phoenix, backup center Nick Richards was the choice.

"The Suns making a move to duck the luxury tax is one of the more obvious outcomes before the deadline. Phoenix is close enough that shedding a minimum contract -- such as that of forward Nigel Hayes-Davis, who has fallen out of coach Jordan Ott's rotation -- would accomplish it. But the Suns might be able to recoup some value for Richards after giving up two second-round picks to acquire him a year ago," wrote Kevin Pelton.

"Richards started 34 games in Phoenix after the trade, but the center is now buried on the depth chart behind starter Mark Williams and reserve Oso Ighodaro. The Suns also have lottery pick Khaman Maluach at the position as injury insurance."

Due to Phoenix's depth at the position, Richards has long been a popular name thrown around in trade discussions. It makes sense.

As for who the Suns could realistically target in a deal, we outlined nine trade candidates for Phoenix to snag ahead of the deadline — you can read that here .

Other names to watch for the Suns to potentially move would be Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale, though Phoenix isn't inclined to move any of those shooters unless a top option becomes available.

Even then, there's hesitation for the Suns to make a splash given their current chemistry and prior history of making big trades (Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal) in hopes of upgrading the roster.

It'll be interesting, for sure, as the Suns truly can go either direction.

