Suns Lose Starter Ahead of Warriors Matchup

The Phoenix Suns have ruled out Grayson Allen ahead of their Saturday night matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Allen was initially questionable with right knee soreness. Isaiah Livers, dealing with a hip injury, has been upgraded to available.

Phoenix previously ruled out Jalen Green (hamstring) and Koby Brea (G League). Jordan Goodwin is available tonight for Phoenix but will wear a facemask with a sprained jaw.

Allen has been a routine starter for the Suns thanks to his versatility to play the two or three spot while also adding a three-point shooting threat next to Devin Booker.

Collin Gillespie and Royce O'Neale will be next to Booker in the starting lineup, assuming the Suns stick with their same starters on Thursday.

Opening tip is slated for 6:30 PM MST.

More on Grayson Allen's Injury

This is Allen's second consecutive game missed due to right knee soreness, as he'll be out for the Suns' consecutive games against the Warriors after Phoenix won a thriller back at Mortgage Matchup Center on Thursday.

Allen previously missed time with a quad contusion this season. He's also been on Phoenix's injury report due to illness.

The Suns will have a couple days off until they play again, so they're likely being cautious with Allen and playing it safe.

Suns vs Warriors: Round 3

This will be the third meeting between the two sides in 2025, with each home team capturing wins ahead of action at Chase Center.

"I think globally you can take a look at it. Being in their arena, we didn't have a great response or readiness to their first quarter," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of their first trip to the Bay.

"They're super aggressive defensively, so we have to take care of the basketball. Then their pace, not only do they play fast in transition, they're unique in how fast they play when they get from point A to point B to point C and they just keep it going, the ball moves. That is a little bit different, it is unique to them, but their own unique style. We referenced that this morning, until you get out there, they put you in so many different binds. Then, defensively, they've been fantastic this year.”

Ahead of their Thursday loss in Phoenix, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also offered some praise for Ott's squad.

"They're very physical, they're forcing a lot of turnovers, generating points off their defense. They have a real identity. I think Jordan has done a fantastic job. They're really well organized offensively and then defensively they just play hard every night. Tough team, very impressive. To me, one of the most impressive stories in the league when you consider where people expected them to be and where they actually are, and it's a clear-cut identity in playing hard every night.”