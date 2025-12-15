Suns Make Final Dillon Brooks Decision vs Lakers

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will have Dillon Brooks available for tonight's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Brooks was initially questionable with an Achilles injury that's followed him since earlier this week.

It's a long season, so there was some thought Phoenix would be careful with Brooks' injury -- though he went through pregame warmups and was given the green light to return.

Opening tip is slated for just past 6:00 PM MST.

More on Dillon Brooks' Injury

Brooks, who initially battled injuries early this season, hasn't missed a game since Nov. 6 but was questionable in last Monday's game against Minnesota with the same Achilles injury before playing.

With Devin Booker having missed the last three games due to injury, the Suns have relied on Brooks to carry the scoring load. Brooks has led Phoenix in points scored in two of their three outings without the star guard.

On the season, Brooks averages 21.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per night.

Brooks Has Been Key to Suns Success

He's been a massive key to success in Phoenix's bright 14-11 start to the regular season, emerging as a fan-favorite thanks to his hustle and "villain" aura -- which has owner Mat Ishbia thinking Brooks will be around for good.

"He brings everything, man," Ishbia recently said of Brooks. "I know some people don't like him, which is great because he's gonna be with us for good, so don't worry about it. He's gonna be with us, and you're not going to like him against (you).

"He brings toughness, he brings grit, he brings defense. You can see he can play offense too, he's pretty good, scoring 22 points a game. He's just a winner, he's a leader, and he's changed the culture."

Phoenix Hopes to Rebound

The Suns suffered a franchise-worst loss in their NBA Cup exit to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Brooks was pretty critical of himself after action.

“I played kind of soft today. I should’ve been mixing it up more instead of Grayson [Allen]. They called two quick ones [fouls]. That was weak. I got to be better for my teammates,” he said (h/t The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

After a few days off, the Suns hope to repeat their previous success against the Lakers after defeating them back on Dec. 1 -- a game which Brooks scored 33 points after Booker was forced out of action in the first quarter due to his groin injury.

