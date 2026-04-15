Suns Make Final Grayson Allen Call vs Trail Blazers

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns move into tonight's NBA Play-In tournament battle against the Portland Trail Blazers without guard Grayson Allen.

Allen was ruled as a game-time decision ruled by Suns head coach Jordan Ott.

"He'll warm up. Try everything he can. It's one of those nights where you try everything you can up to the last minute," Ott said in his pre-game press conference.

Allen was initially questionable with left hamstring soreness, though earlier in the day Arizona Sprots' John Gambadoro suggested Allen was a stretch to play tonight.

Opening tip is slated for 7:00 PM AZ time.

Suns Hope to Finish Trail Blazers

Apr 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) walks on the court during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Suns enter tonight as favorites to beat the Trail Blazers and officially lock in the seventh seed in the West. If Phoenix loses, they'll face the winner of the West's other play-in game (Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors) for the eighth seed.

Allen would be expected to be available for Phoenix's next taste of postseason action, regardless of when it is.

Portland is just 1-2 against the Suns this year but have won their last five-of-seven entering tonight. They're No. 1 in second-chance points and second in offensive rebounds.

"We know they've been playing well lately. Really good defense. Top 5 defense the last 20 games. They're in a different coverage where they just funnel everything to the big," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Portland.

Allen's absence coming off the bench as a strong scorer, particularly as a threat on the perimeter, could change things for the Suns now that they're down a shooter. As a result, we could see the likes of Ryan Dunn or Collin Gillespie gain more minutes depending on how Ott wants to adjust.

Allen is averaging 16.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per night. In his lone game against the Blazers this season Allen posted 24 points and four assists.

Injuries unfortunately have hampered Allen's season, as he's played in just 51 games this regular season due to various injuries such as hip, quad and knee ailments. His most recent hamstring injury has followed him for the better part of a month.

That's been an uncommon theme for the Suns this season, as practically every prominent player has dealt with injuries to various extents.

Yet if the Suns are going to reach the heights they hope, Allen's presence is more so required as opposed to optional.