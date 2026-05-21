Who Suns Have Hosted for Pre-Draft Workouts So Far

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have already had a few pre-draft workouts leading up to next month's NBA Draft.

According to HoopsHype, Phoenix, who has the 47th pick, has reportedly brought in at least these five players so far:

Baba Miller (PF, Cincinnati)

Jaden Bradley (PG, Arizona)

Derrian Ford (SG, Temple,)

Kashie Natt (SG, Sam Houston St)

Shammah Scott (PG, Akron)

Miller is the highest rated of these prospects, projected to go early-mid second round, while Bradley is also expected to go in the middle of the second round.

Ford, Natt and Scott are all not mocked to be drafted at this point.

All of these players were seniors, so the Suns could be targeting experience instead of a younger prospect after they were a playoff team this season with a 45-37 record.

Taking A Closer Look at Suns' Draft Outlook

The Suns actually have a lot of options for what they can do in the draft despite only having the No. 47 pick.

Phoenix is reportedly exploring moving up into the first round and could try to do so by centering a trade around a player rather than future draft picks.

The Suns also could trade up for a better pick in the second round, and if they do stick with having a second-round pick, will have a decision to make on the player's contract.

Last draft, the Suns signed No. 31 pick Rasheer Fleming to a standard, four-year contract, but opted to sign 41st pick Koby Brea to a two-way contract.

Just the year before, the Suns signed Oso Ighodaro to a standard, four-year deal after selecting him 40th overall.

If Phoenix guarantees a player a standard contract rather than a two-way deal with its second-round pick this year, it could lead to the player's representation trying to force them to Phoenix.

The Suns will also figure to be a player once again in the undrafted market for one of their two-way spots, hence why they are working out a few players not expected to be drafted.

Targeting seniors who cannot return back to school makes a lot of sense, as there likely won't be many underclassmen available in this range with the option to return back to school and ability to make more in NIL than on a rookie contract.

Phoenix will have a lot of decisions to make leading up to the draft and can certainly not be discounted to make a trade after doing so the past couple years.